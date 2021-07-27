    For Quick Alerts
      Disney+ Hotstar Announces New Line-Up Featuring Sushmita Sen, Ajay Devgn, Pratik Gandhi & Others

      Disney+Hotstar on July 27, has announced a new line-up of web shows and films set to release in the second half of 2021. The makers have reportedly roped in seasoned actors including Ajay Devgn, Sushmita Sen, Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Pratik Gandhi, Kirti Kulhari, Shabana Azmi, Shefali Shah, Richa Chadha and others for new and returning projects.

      The OTT platform had promised to present engaging and entertaining content with releases like The Empire, Rudra - The Edge of Darkness, Aarya Season 2, Special Ops 1.5, Six Suspects and Criminal Justice Season 3. Meanwhile, the platform will also be brining in directors like Nikkhil Advani, Neeraj Pandey, Ram Madhvani, Vipul Shah, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Habib Faisal, Nagesh Nagesh Kukunoor, Rajesh Mapuskar, Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Mitakshara Kumar and Vikrant Pawar.

      Some of the regional content will also see actors including, Sathyaraj, Sarath Kumar, Siddharth and more.

      While Ajay Devgn is gearing up for OTT debut with Rudra - The Edge of Darkness, Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi will be seen with Richa Chadha in Six Suspects.

      Rudra, the remake of British psychological crime drama, Luther also stars Esha Deol in the leading role. Ajay while talking about the show said, "My upcoming series Rudra The Edge of Darkness is bigger than anything I've done before. As an actor, I have always believed in reinventing myself with diverse roles to provide an entertaining experience to the audience and, I am thrilled to embrace a new form of storytelling with Disney+ Hotstar."

      On the other hand, Pratik Gandhi revealed that Six Suspects is his first murder mystery. He added, "this has allowed me to expand my horizons and work on stories and roles that challenge and teach me. Tigmanshu Dhulia has created some of my favourite movies. It is an absolute honour to work with a stalwart like him on Six Suspects."

      Meanwhile, Nikkhil Advani's recently announced The Empire, is set to star Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea and Shabana Azmi in lead roles. The show is a period adventure drama that traces the origin of the Mughal dynasty.

      Here's the list of upcoming web series on Disney+Hotstar:

      The Empire - Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea, Shabana Azmi and Drashti Dhami
      Rudra: The Edge of Darkness - Ajay Devgn and Esha Deol
      Aarya Season 2 - Sushmita Sen
      Human -Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari
      Six Suspects - Pratik Gandhi, Richa Chadha, Ashutosh Rana
      City of Dreams Season 2 - Priya Bapat, Atul Kulkarni, Eijaz Khan, Sachin Pilgaonkar
      Escaype Live - Siddharth, Javed Jaffrey, Ritvik Sahore
      Fear 1.0 - Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla and Rajesh Tailang
      Gharshana - Naveen Chandra, Sarath Kumar and Jagapathi Babu
      My Perfect Husband - Sathyaraj
      Family Matters - Murali Sharma, Nandu, Akshara Gowda and Sonia Agarwal
      Those Pricey Thakur Girls - Akshay Oberoi, Saher Bamba, Raj Babbar and Poonam Dhillon
      The Legend of Hanuman (Season 2) - voiced by Sharad Kelkar
      Dance+ with Remo D'souza
      Criminal Justice Season 3 - Pankaj Tripathi
      Special Ops 1.5 - Kay Kay Menon

      Some upcoming anticipated movie premieres also include Bhuj: The Pride of India and Bhoot Police

      Story first published: Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 18:25 [IST]
