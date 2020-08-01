Disney+ Hotstar In August 2020: Khuda Haafiz, Underwater, Howard & More

After premiering several Bollywood films, Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 21 titles for the streaming platform in August 2020. The biggest release among the new titles is Vidyut Jammwal-starrer action thriller Khuda Haafiz, which will premiere on August 14. Other films include the animated Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, Magic Camp, Kristen Stewart's Underwater and Will Smith, Tom Holland's Spies in Disguise.

The platform throughout August will release several Disney+ originals including the documentary Howard about Aladdin and Beauty and Beauty and the Beast lyricist Howard Ashman, followed by the release of The One and Only Ivan with Bryan Cranston, Angelina Jolie, Sam Rockwell, Helen Mirren, and Indira Varma.

As for TV shows, several weekly episodes for series like The Chi, Room 104, and Muppets Now season one will be out in August. An HBO series titled Lovecraft Country, by JJ Abrams and Jordan Peel will also release on August 17.

Here is a complete list of everything coming To Disney+ Hotstar in August 2020:

August 1 Room 104: Season 4, Episode 2 Star Time August 3 The Chi: Season 3, Episode 7 A Stain I'll Be Gone in the Dark: Finale, Episode 6 Walk Into the Light Perry Mason: Season 1, Episode 7 Chapter 7 August 4 I May Destroy You: Season 1, Episode 9 Social Media Is a Great Way to Connect Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 7, Episode 20 Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18, Episode 21 August 7 Disney Family Sundays: Season 1 Finale, Episode 40 Goofy: Pencil Cup Howard Muppets Now: Season 1, Episode 2 Fever Pitch One Day at Disney: Season 1, Episode 36 Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director Pixar in Real Life: Season 1, Episode 10 WALL·E: BnL Pop-up Shop August 8 Room 104: Season 4, Episode 3 Avalanche Spies in Disguise August 10 The Chi: Season 3, Episode 8 Frunchroom Perry Mason: Season 1 Finale, Episode 8 Chapter 8 August 11 I May Destroy You: Season 1, Episode 11 The Cause the Cure Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18, Episode 22 August 14 Khuda Haafiz Magic Camp Muppets Now: Season 1, Episode 3 Getting Testy One Day at Disney: Season 1, Episode 37 Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer Underwater Weird But True!: Season 3, Episode 1 Dinosaurs August 15 Room 104: Season 4, Episode 4 Bangs August 17 The Chi: Season 3, Episode 9 Lackin' Lovecraft Country: Season 1, Episode 1 Sundown August 18 I May Destroy You: Season 1, Episode 11 Would You Like to Know the Sex? Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 7, Episode 21 Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18, Episode 23 August 21 Muppets Now: Season 1, Episode 4 Sleep Mode The One and Only Ivan One Day at Disney: Season 1, Episode 38 Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services Weird But True!: Season 3, Episode 2 National Parks August 22 Room 104: Season 4, Episode 5 Oh, Harry! August 24 The Chi: Season 3 Finale, Episode 10 A Couple, Two, Three Lovecraft Country: Season 1, Episode 2 Whitey's on the Moon August 25 I May Destroy You: Season 1 Finale, Episode 12 Ego Death Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 7, Episode 22 Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18, Episode 24 August 28 Muppets Now: Season 1, Episode 5 The I.T. Factor One Day at Disney: Season 1, Episode 39 Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe Weird But True!: Season 3, Episode 3 Farming August 29 Room 104: Season 4, Episode 6 The Hikers August 31 Lovecraft Country: Season 1, Episode 3 Holy Ghost

