Disney+ Hotstar In August 2020: Khuda Haafiz, Underwater, Howard & More
After premiering several Bollywood films, Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 21 titles for the streaming platform in August 2020. The biggest release among the new titles is Vidyut Jammwal-starrer action thriller Khuda Haafiz, which will premiere on August 14. Other films include the animated Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, Magic Camp, Kristen Stewart's Underwater and Will Smith, Tom Holland's Spies in Disguise.
The platform throughout August will release several Disney+ originals including the documentary Howard about Aladdin and Beauty and Beauty and the Beast lyricist Howard Ashman, followed by the release of The One and Only Ivan with Bryan Cranston, Angelina Jolie, Sam Rockwell, Helen Mirren, and Indira Varma.
As for TV shows, several weekly episodes for series like The Chi, Room 104, and Muppets Now season one will be out in August. An HBO series titled Lovecraft Country, by JJ Abrams and Jordan Peel will also release on August 17.
Here is a complete list of everything coming To Disney+ Hotstar in August 2020:
August 1
Room 104: Season 4, Episode 2 Star Time
August 3
The Chi: Season 3, Episode 7 A Stain
I'll Be Gone in the Dark: Finale, Episode 6 Walk Into the Light
Perry Mason: Season 1, Episode 7 Chapter 7
August 4
I May Destroy You: Season 1, Episode 9 Social Media Is a Great Way to Connect
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 7, Episode 20
Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18, Episode 21
August 7
Disney Family Sundays: Season 1 Finale, Episode 40 Goofy: Pencil Cup
Howard
Muppets Now: Season 1, Episode 2 Fever Pitch
One Day at Disney: Season 1, Episode 36 Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director
Pixar in Real Life: Season 1, Episode 10 WALL·E: BnL Pop-up Shop
August 8
Room 104: Season 4, Episode 3 Avalanche
Spies in Disguise
August 10
The Chi: Season 3, Episode 8 Frunchroom
Perry Mason: Season 1 Finale, Episode 8 Chapter 8
August 11
I May Destroy You: Season 1, Episode 11 The Cause the Cure
Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18, Episode 22
August 14
Khuda Haafiz
Magic Camp
Muppets Now: Season 1, Episode 3 Getting Testy
One Day at Disney: Season 1, Episode 37 Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer
Underwater
Weird But True!: Season 3, Episode 1 Dinosaurs
August 15
Room 104: Season 4, Episode 4 Bangs
August 17
The Chi: Season 3, Episode 9 Lackin'
Lovecraft Country: Season 1, Episode 1 Sundown
August 18
I May Destroy You: Season 1, Episode 11 Would You Like to Know the Sex?
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 7, Episode 21
Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18, Episode 23
August 21
Muppets Now: Season 1, Episode 4 Sleep Mode
The One and Only Ivan
One Day at Disney: Season 1, Episode 38 Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services
Weird But True!: Season 3, Episode 2 National Parks
August 22
Room 104: Season 4, Episode 5 Oh, Harry!
August 24
The Chi: Season 3 Finale, Episode 10 A Couple, Two, Three
Lovecraft Country: Season 1, Episode 2 Whitey's on the Moon
August 25
I May Destroy You: Season 1 Finale, Episode 12 Ego Death
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 7, Episode 22
Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18, Episode 24
August 28
Muppets Now: Season 1, Episode 5 The I.T. Factor
One Day at Disney: Season 1, Episode 39 Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe
Weird But True!: Season 3, Episode 3 Farming
August 29
Room 104: Season 4, Episode 6 The Hikers
August 31
Lovecraft Country: Season 1, Episode 3 Holy Ghost
