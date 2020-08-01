    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Disney+ Hotstar In August 2020: Khuda Haafiz, Underwater, Howard & More

      By
      |

      After premiering several Bollywood films, Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 21 titles for the streaming platform in August 2020. The biggest release among the new titles is Vidyut Jammwal-starrer action thriller Khuda Haafiz, which will premiere on August 14. Other films include the animated Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, Magic Camp, Kristen Stewart's Underwater and Will Smith, Tom Holland's Spies in Disguise.

      Disney+ Hotstar In August 2020: Khuda Haafiz, Underwater, Howard & More

      The platform throughout August will release several Disney+ originals including the documentary Howard about Aladdin and Beauty and Beauty and the Beast lyricist Howard Ashman, followed by the release of The One and Only Ivan with Bryan Cranston, Angelina Jolie, Sam Rockwell, Helen Mirren, and Indira Varma.

      As for TV shows, several weekly episodes for series like The Chi, Room 104, and Muppets Now season one will be out in August. An HBO series titled Lovecraft Country, by JJ Abrams and Jordan Peel will also release on August 17.

      Here is a complete list of everything coming To Disney+ Hotstar in August 2020:

      August 1

      August 1

      Room 104: Season 4, Episode 2 Star Time

      August 3

      The Chi: Season 3, Episode 7 A Stain

      I'll Be Gone in the Dark: Finale, Episode 6 Walk Into the Light

      Perry Mason: Season 1, Episode 7 Chapter 7

      August 4

      I May Destroy You: Season 1, Episode 9 Social Media Is a Great Way to Connect

      Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 7, Episode 20

      Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18, Episode 21

      August 7

      Disney Family Sundays: Season 1 Finale, Episode 40 Goofy: Pencil Cup

      Howard

      Muppets Now: Season 1, Episode 2 Fever Pitch

      One Day at Disney: Season 1, Episode 36 Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director

      Pixar in Real Life: Season 1, Episode 10 WALL·E: BnL Pop-up Shop

      August 8

      August 8

      Room 104: Season 4, Episode 3 Avalanche

      Spies in Disguise

      August 10

      The Chi: Season 3, Episode 8 Frunchroom

      Perry Mason: Season 1 Finale, Episode 8 Chapter 8

      August 11

      I May Destroy You: Season 1, Episode 11 The Cause the Cure

      Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18, Episode 22

      August 14

      Khuda Haafiz

      Magic Camp

      Muppets Now: Season 1, Episode 3 Getting Testy

      One Day at Disney: Season 1, Episode 37 Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer

      Underwater

      Weird But True!: Season 3, Episode 1 Dinosaurs

      August 15

      Room 104: Season 4, Episode 4 Bangs

      August 17

      The Chi: Season 3, Episode 9 Lackin'

      Lovecraft Country: Season 1, Episode 1 Sundown

      August 18

      I May Destroy You: Season 1, Episode 11 Would You Like to Know the Sex?

      Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 7, Episode 21

      Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18, Episode 23

      August 21

      August 21

      Muppets Now: Season 1, Episode 4 Sleep Mode

      The One and Only Ivan

      One Day at Disney: Season 1, Episode 38 Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services

      Weird But True!: Season 3, Episode 2 National Parks

      August 22

      Room 104: Season 4, Episode 5 Oh, Harry!

      August 24

      The Chi: Season 3 Finale, Episode 10 A Couple, Two, Three

      Lovecraft Country: Season 1, Episode 2 Whitey's on the Moon

      August 25

      I May Destroy You: Season 1 Finale, Episode 12 Ego Death

      Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 7, Episode 22

      Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18, Episode 24

      August 28

      Muppets Now: Season 1, Episode 5 The I.T. Factor

      One Day at Disney: Season 1, Episode 39 Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director

      Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe

      Weird But True!: Season 3, Episode 3 Farming

      August 29

      Room 104: Season 4, Episode 6 The Hikers

      August 31

      Lovecraft Country: Season 1, Episode 3 Holy Ghost

      Amazon Prime Video In August 2020: World's Toughest Race, Chemical Hearts, Top Gun And More

      Netflix In August 2020: Project Power, The Legend of Korra, Work It & More

      Story first published: Saturday, August 1, 2020, 14:38 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 1, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X