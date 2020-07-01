Disney+ Hotstar In July 2020: Dil Bechara, Hamilton, Laxmmi Bomb And More

Disney+ Hotstar, recently announced that seven Bollywood films will be releasing directly on their streaming platform. The big releases include, Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2, The Big Bull and others. Apart from the special initiative, Disney is also ready to bring the most awaited Broadway show Hamilton, which had Lin-Manuel Miranda debut as Hamilton.

The streaming platform will also bring a brand new unscripted comedy starring Kermit the Frog for kids alongside new episodes of original series like, One Day at Disney, Pixar in Real Life and It's a Dog's Life With Bill Farmer. Some other movies making it to the catalogue are Solo: A Star Wars Story, Race to Witch Mountain, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid series.

Disney To Release 7 Bollywood Movies Disney is yet to announce the release dates of films that are part of the Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex initiative, including Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride OF India, Lootcase, The Big Bull, Khuda Haafiz and more. Here is a complete list of all shows and movies coming to Disney+ Hotstar in July 2020. July 1-10 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules Hamilton (Broadway show) Ice Age: Collision Course Race to Witch Mountain (2009) Solo: A Star Wars Story The Big Green The Mighty Ducks Animal ER: Seasons 1-2 Gigantosaurus Critter Fixers: Country Vets: Season 1 Ice Road Rescue: Seasons 1-4 Secrets Of The Zoo: Season 3 July 11-20 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul Lost City of Machu Picchu The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World A Pre-Opening Report From Disneyland Disney Junior Music Lullabies Rogue Trip: Series Premiere Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go!: Seasons 1-2 Wilde Chile: Season 1 July 21-31 Dil Bechara Cradle of the Gods Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster India's Wild Leopards Lost Temple of the Inca Alaska Animal Rescue: Season 1 Animal Showdown: Season 1 Best Job Ever: Season 1 Big Cat Games Destination World: Season 1 Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Season 8 Fearless Adventures With Jack Randall: Season 1 Hidden Kingdoms of China Hunt for the Abominable Snowman Jungle Animal Rescue: Season 1 King Fishers: Season 1 Marvel Funko: Seasons 1-2 Muppets Now: Series Premiere Weirdest, Bestest, Truest: Season 1 What Sam Sees: Season 1 Wild Congo: Season 1 Wild Sri Lanka: Season 1

