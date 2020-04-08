Disney+ Hotstar: What Can Kids Watch On The Streaming Platform During Lockdown

After much wait, finally, Disney+ began its streaming service in India with Hotstar on April 3, 2020. Along with Disney's content, the platform also showcases content from Pixar, MCU, Star Wars And National Geographic. With many originals of their own still in making, Disney+ Hotstar also has a wide range of kids special content. From superhero movies, unrivalled animated films, popular kids shows and recently released Bollywood blockbusters.

Here are our top picks for Kids to catch up during the quarantine period.

The Jungle Book (2016)

After a threat from the tiger Sher Khan, a man-cub named Mowgli embarks on a journey of self-discovery with the help of panther Bagheera and free-spirited bear Baloo.

Frozen II

Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa's powers in order to save their kingdom.

Gaju Bhai

Meet Gaju Bhai, the superstar of 'Jollywood', where everything is jolly good! Like a Bollywood pot-boiler this show has everything - Action, Comedy, Drama, Song & Dance! One dimension is not enough for Gaju Bhai, who always saves the day no matter what!

Simple Samosa

Samosa is an enthusiastic hero with a warm heart, which makes him feel for his fellow citizens. Samosa is always ready for a challenge. If there's a problem he's going to solve it. Samosa exaggerates his heroic tales sometimes, but he'll always step up , and help save the day!

Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man

Spider-Man, in the animated series battles evil with a new team of teen colleagues and training from S.H.I.E.L.D.

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Mickey and his friends Minnie, Donald, Pluto, Daisy, Goofy, Pete, Clarabelle and more go on fun and educational adventures.

The Lion King

Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his royal destiny but not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub's arrival. Scar, Mufasa's brother, and former heir to the throne, has plans of his own.

The Incredible Hulk

Bruce Banner, a scientist on the run from the US Government, must find a cure for the monster he turns into whenever he loses his temper. The film takes us on his journey of finding the cure.

Marvel's Avengers Assemble

The further adventures of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's mightiest superhero team. The animated series exists in the same universe as the films, but follows the comics for more adventurous stories.

Lion King's Timon & Pumbaa

Catch Timon and Pumbaa with more Lion King characters, making the most of their time in the Jungle under the new king's rule. The two make more friends and help Simmba take charge.

