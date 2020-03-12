    For Quick Alerts
      Disney Plus Goes Live In India With Hotstar 18 Days Before Schedule

      By Pti
      Content from Disney Plus, the streaming platform from Disney, is now live in India via Hotstar, 18 days before its announced launch date of March 29.

      The Hotstar app, now rebranded as Disney Plus Hotstar, on Wednesday started showing Disney Plus content such as The Mandalorian, Diary of a Future President, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, documentary One Day at Disney and High School Musical: The Musical - The Series.

      Other shows are Pick of the Litter, Lady and the Tramp, Encore, Noelle and Pixar In Real Life.

      Uday Shankar, president of the Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific and chairman for Star and Disney India, is set to make an announcement on March 13 about the launch of the streaming service in India.

      Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 10:13 [IST]
