Divya Agarwal & Varun Sood's Sizzling Chemistry In Ragini MMS Returns 2 Will SURPRISE You!

Divya & Varun In Ragini MMS 2

After the stupendous success of the first web-series, ALTBalaji is all set to bring the new season of the hit erotic-horror web series Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 with youth sensations and real life couple Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood in the lead. For months there have been speculations on who will be cast as Ragini this time, as filling Sunny Leonne and Karishma Sharma's shoes is definitely a daunting tasks.

Ragini MMS Returns 2 Promo

Of course, Sunny Leone and Karishma Sharma were the names that were spoken about, but the rumours have finally been put to rest as ALTBalaji tied-up exclusively with Facebook to drop the teaser and reveal promo of this much awaited thriller Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 .

Divya Agarwal Is New Ragini!

Internet sensation Divya Agarwal will portray the character of Ragini and more sparks are expected to fly in the erotic-horror show as the sultry siren will be seen alongside her real-life beau Varun Sood.

Divya & Varun In Ragini MMS Returns 2

The pair will be making their acting debut with this series. The two who have gained immense popularity and love from their fans in a reality show and with their crackling chemistry, they are sure to blare up the screen and keep the audiences hooked. Indeed their pairing on the errotic-horror show has surprised us!

Divya Says...

Speaking on portraying the lead role, Divya Agarwal said, "I couldn't have asked for a better and bigger show to make my digital debut. Being the new Ragini, a character that's been played by a superstar like Sunny Leone in the past is a big challenge for me."

Divya On Her Role In The Show

"My role is an interesting one and I hope to add on to the mass popularity that the franchise already enjoys amongst the audience. I am also looking forward to work with Varun as the understanding and chemistry between us shall be the cherry on the cake."

Varun Sood

Commenting on acting alongside his lady love, Varun said, "I thank ALTBalaji for giving me the opportunity to make my digital debut with them. It's a dream come true. What makes me even happier is the chance to act alongside Divya."

Varun & Divya Excited About The Show

"Both of us are equally excited to be doing something for the first time and doing it together just adds to our enthusiasm. Ragini MMS is indeed one of the most popular franchise and I can't thank ALTBalaji and Ekta enough to make me a part of this. I hope we are able to live up to our fans expectations."