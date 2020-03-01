Divya Dutta On Her Collaboration With Neeraj Pandey For Upcoming Web Series Special Ops

Divya Dutta who has previously worked with Neeraj Pandey in the 2013 film Special 26 is excited about her latest collaboration with the filmmaker for the show Special Ops. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about the web series and her 'blind faith’ in Neeraj.

Divya said, “As an actress, I am quite instinctive, and do not over-prepare before shooting. When it comes to Neeraj, there is a blind faith, in which I know that I am in good hands. From the script to character graph, everything is designed by him. He is clear with exactly what he wants from an actor and later how he will utilize it during editing, to create a magical narrative out of the material. So I was just following his instruction.” (sic)

She went on to add, “Since I do not ask questions on the length of my role, the story or the script, Neeraj is very responsible with it. I trust him and that is why he only calls me when he feels that the role is worth my while. This is the second time I am working with him after 'Special 26’. At that time I thought that my part is small, but I remember the producer telling me that my line would become famous once the film released. That has happened. I think Neeraj knows how to utilise the potential of any actor.”

On being quizzed about her role, Divya replied: “I cannot disclose much of my character but I was constantly looking forward to the next scene because I did not know what was coming next — how he will take the next shot! He brought out the best of me on screen.”

Besides Divya, Special Ops also stars Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Meher Vij, Sana Khan, Saiyami Kher, Vinay Pathak and Vipul Gupta in pivotal roles. The web series will be available for streaming on Hotstar from March 17. Check out the trailer here:

