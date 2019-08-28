Divyanka Tripathi’s New Avatar In Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala’s Song Impresses Fans

‘Alvida Phir Kyu Kaha’

The track has been penned by Manoj Muntashir, who has also penned chartbusters like Tere Sang Yaara, Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga amongst others. The talented Papon has lent his velvet-like voice along with Anmol Malik. With a foot-tapping tune, lyrics that touch one's soul and lastly two fine singers crooning out this song, this is a number that's going to be on the top of the charts for a very long time.

Fans Impressed With Divyanka’s New Avatar

Divyanka is seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the show. Fans loved the song and they couldn't stop praising Divyanka as she aced the new avatar! Take a look at a few fans comments: Kalraritu76: Well you're looking gorgeous...kisi aur per to Nazar hi nahin jaa rahin... - (sic)

Mahnoor & Riya

Mahnoorsheikh100: The song 😍 it's so apt on the situations ❤️ and my God your looks are such treat to eyes DT....you've nailed each and every single look❤️- (sic)

Riyaroy2641: U r totally in a new form lovely👌👌 - (sic)

Tiki & Anna

Tiki Tanty: I love Divyanka mam. she is too good.tq for play this different charactor.her this show is unbelivable. - (sic)

Anna Farz: Beautiful Song for beautiful Jodi ❤️ DT you're nailed it💚#CLACM💛 - (sic)

Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala

Directed by ace director Pradeep Sarkar, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, focuses on human relationships and conflicts in the backdrop of gourmet cooking. It will explore love, sorrows and misunderstanding through the heartbreaking journey of Nitya (Divyanka Tripathi) and Vikram (Rajeev Khandelwal) streaming from September 3 on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Apps.