Divyanka & Rajeev’s Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala Teaser OUT & We Can’t Contain Our Excitement
Get ready for a delicious and tasty treat as the teaser of ALTBalaji's most awaited web-series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala is out now. The first look of this romantic saga featuring TV queen Divyanka Tripathi and heartthrob Rajeev Khandelwal is worth the wait. The chemistry between the two is purely soothing and it will make their fans go crazy.
Rajeev and Divyanka are playing the characters of Vikram and Nitya who are chefs in the series so one can imagine sparks flying in the kitchen as they serve the audience a show to relish.
Meet Nitya & Vikram
In the teaser, Nitya is seen praising Vikram's food (soup) and a few scenes of past are shown with the song ‘Woh pehle baar' being played in the background.
Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala Is All About…
Directed by the ace director Pradeep Sarkar, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala focuses on human relationships and conflicts in the backdrop of gourmet cooking. It will explore tears, love and misunderstanding through the heart-breaking journey of Nitya and Vikram.
‘Zayka Of Pyaar & Drama’
Sharing the teaser, Divyanka wrote, "#ColddLassiAurChickenMasala - Zayka of pyaar & drama. Streaming soon. Present ki nafrat aur past ka pyaar, hogi yeh kahaani masaaledaar! Trailer streaming 16th August." - (sic)
Fans Super Excited
Fans are super excited about the show and can't wait to watch it! One of the fans commented, "Eidi mil gayi finally the teaser is out 😍😍 after waiting for more than a year for this i'm sure hamaray sabar ka phal meetha hai🙌😍❤️" - (sic)
Fans Eager To Watch CALCM
A few other users wrote, "Ohh wow I am dying to see cold lasssi air chicken masala Dt you are just roking love you very much and just love you❤️❤️❤️❤️" "Wow😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️ can't wait now❤️❤️ both of you my favourite 🔥 tahlka maccha diya❤️❤️❤️" - (sic)
Divyanka & Rajeev Rock In The Teaser
Well, the teaser seems different and interesting. The viewers have till now watched Divyanka as ideal bahu ‘Ishita' on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Now, they will get to watch her in a complete different avatar. Rajeev doesn't need any special introduction, he is a STAR and has rocked with his performance in the teaser itself!
We are eagerly waiting for the show, what about you? Hit the comment box to share your views.
