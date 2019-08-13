Divyanka & Rajeev’s Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala Teaser OUT & We Can’t Contain Our Excitement

Meet Nitya & Vikram

In the teaser, Nitya is seen praising Vikram's food (soup) and a few scenes of past are shown with the song ‘Woh pehle baar' being played in the background.

Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala Is All About…

Directed by the ace director Pradeep Sarkar, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala focuses on human relationships and conflicts in the backdrop of gourmet cooking. It will explore tears, love and misunderstanding through the heart-breaking journey of Nitya and Vikram.

‘Zayka Of Pyaar & Drama’

Sharing the teaser, Divyanka wrote, "#ColddLassiAurChickenMasala - Zayka of pyaar & drama. Streaming soon. Present ki nafrat aur past ka pyaar, hogi yeh kahaani masaaledaar! Trailer streaming 16th August." - (sic)

Fans Super Excited

Fans are super excited about the show and can't wait to watch it! One of the fans commented, "Eidi mil gayi finally the teaser is out 😍😍 after waiting for more than a year for this i'm sure hamaray sabar ka phal meetha hai🙌😍❤️" - (sic)

Fans Eager To Watch CALCM

A few other users wrote, "Ohh wow I am dying to see cold lasssi air chicken masala Dt you are just roking love you very much and just love you❤️❤️❤️❤️" "Wow😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️ can't wait now❤️❤️ both of you my favourite 🔥 tahlka maccha diya❤️❤️❤️" - (sic)

Divyanka & Rajeev Rock In The Teaser

Well, the teaser seems different and interesting. The viewers have till now watched Divyanka as ideal bahu ‘Ishita' on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Now, they will get to watch her in a complete different avatar. Rajeev doesn't need any special introduction, he is a STAR and has rocked with his performance in the teaser itself!