    Divyanka Tripathi & Rajeev Khandelwal’s Sizzling Hot Posters From ‘Coldd Lassi’ Make Fans Go Gaga!

    By
    |

    ALT Balaji's upcoming web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala that stars Divyanka Tripathi and Rajeev Khandelwal in the lead roles has been hitting the headlines since a long time. In the show, the duo will be seen as chefs and management students. The show is a mature love story between two chefs, who share the pain of betrayal in past relationship and also their love for food.

    The actors have begun shooting for the show and Divyanka has been sharing pictures from the set on her Instagram stories and posts. Now, the actress has shared a few more posters from the show, which hint at the sizzling hot chemistry of Divyanka and Rajeev. The posters are making fans go gaga. Take a look!

    Divyanka-Rajeev’s Smoking Hot Poster!

    Divyanka shared this picture and captioned, "She brings the spice. He's got the ice! Dono saath mile, toh laga love aur drama ka zabardast tadka." - (sic)

    CALCM Poster

    Sharing another poster, the actress wrote, "Kabhi ikraar. Kabhi takraar. Isliye inki kahani hai mazedaar! #ColddLassiAurChickenMasala cooking up a storm on your screen soon!" - (sic)

    Divyanka & Rajeev Are Cooking Up A Storm!

    Posting the third poster of the show, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress wrote, "Kuch meethi. Par kaafi teekhi. Aisi hai inke pyaar ki recipe! #ColddLassiAurChickenMasala cooking up a storm on your screen soon." - (sic)

    Fans Super Excited

    Fans are super excited about the show and are eagerly waiting for the same. One of the fans wrote, "You truly are bringing spice in this pic!!!!!! Please 😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," - (sic). Another fan wrote, "Hot hot hot hot 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈 Freak kab aayega @divyankatripathidahiya 💃💃💃💃💃" - (sic)

    Fans Are Eagerly Waiting For CALCM

    A few other fans wrote, "Waiting with bated breath😍 Why so hot😭🔥 this is so intense! Can't wait😭 #DivRaj slay!" "Woah!!! Fire quotient highhhhh!!! 🔥," "Can i just die out of excitement 😍 My God this pic is killing me 😍 just serve this dish now can't wait anymore" - (sic)

    Rajeev On CALCM

    Meanwhile, about the show, Rajeev had said IE, "This one is an exciting love story. The beauty is in the way it is conceived and written. We have a great team on board and everyone is equally excited and charged about it. Working with Ekta has always been special for me. This is my third outing with her and I hope I keep giving her enough reasons to continue working with me, just like she does."

    Are you excited about the show? Hit the comment box to share your views.

