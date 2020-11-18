Divyenndu Sharmaa Says It Is Idiotic To Talk About Censorship On OTT

Divyenndu Sharmaa was last seen in the hit Amazon Prime Original Series, Mirzapur as Munna Bhaiya. The actor recently opened up about OTT platforms being under government regulations and censorship being introduced and said the move is regressive.

Talking about regulating OTT platform Divyenndu Sharmaa said, "I think it is idiotic to talk about censorship on OTT. There's nothing on the internet that you cannot see elsewhere and claim that only OTT is showing that. If something makes you uncomfortable, it means you have a problem with your society as well because it is nothing but its portrayal. If OTT censorship comes into being, we are not going ahead but getting regressive instead," he said.

After playing a gangster in his last show, Sharmaa will next be seen in a new web series which is also based in Uttar Pradesh. However, his new role is very different than Munna. His upcoming show titled, Bicchoo Ka Khel is a thriller which will see Divyenndu playing the role of an aspiring pulp fiction writer Akhil Srivastava, who has only one mission: Seek revenge for his father's death.

Talking about his character, Divyenndu said, "I am really excited about the series as I got to play a character which I was looking for a long time. My character Akhil is an intelligent youth who is a fan of pulp fiction. The trailer is fast-paced and turned out to be really well crafted. The story and characters are nicely written, that it reflects in our performance on screen. I am really looking forward to the response of the viewers and fans who have always loved the characters which I have portrayed."

ALT Balaji and ZEE5's original series Bicchoo Ka Khel also stars Trishna Mukharjee, Anshul Chauhan, Rajesh Sharma, Gagan Anand and Akanksha Thakur. The show will stream from November 18.

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video & Online News Platforms Now Under I&B Ministry's Domain

Mirzapur 2 Web Series Review: Pankaj Tripathi And Ali Fazal's Rivalry Gets Deadlier