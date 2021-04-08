Ekta Kapoor Announces Verdict 2: Season 2 To Chronicle Indira Gandhi's Life And The Emergency

On Tuesday (April 6), filmmaker and producer Ekta Kapoor announced the new season of Verdict. Titled Verdict 2- The People vs Indira Gandhi, season 2 is based on the books Emergency Retold by Kuldip Nayar as well as The Case That Shook India: The Verdict That Led to the Emergency by Prashant Bhushan.

Taking to her Instagram profile, Ekta shared the covers of both the books that have inspired the new season. She captioned the post with praises for Indira Gandhi and wrote, "Time for Verdict2. The People v/s Indira Gandhi. A woman of worth admiration and critique. Our most ambitious story to tell... based on these in-depth stellar books. @altbalaji @thisishowweding @tansworld @zee5 @nimishalok @dheemana @navneetbehal."

Reportedly, Tanveer B who is known for producing the Voot Select show Asur, is also associated with Verdict 2. Taking to the comments section of Ekta's post, Tanveer wrote, "The verdict is out. I'm more excited for this than I've ever been for any other show. Looking forward to slaying it."

While Verdict 2 is set to chronicle the story of the 1975 Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the first season titled Verdict- State vs Nanavati followed Commander Kawas Manekshaw Nanavati's 1959 court case, as he was tried for the murder of Prem Ahuja, his wife's lover.

Verdict- State vs Nanavati released on September 30, 2019, and starred Manav Kaul, Elli Avrram, Saurabh Shukla, Angad Bedi, Sumeet Vyas, Kubbra Sait, Makarand Deshpande, Soni Razdan, Viraf Patel, Swanand Kirkire and Pooja Gor among others. It is unclear if season 2 will bring back the same cast in new roles or new actors will be taking on the roles.

