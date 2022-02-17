Ekta Kapoor On Lock Upp’s Comparison With Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss: There Is Going To Be Constant Comparison

Ekta Kapoor is coming up with the new web reality show, Lock Upp which will be streaming on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut will be hosting the controversial show. For the unversed, in Lock Upp, 16 celebrity contestants will be put in Kangana's jail for 72 days. The show is all set to go live 24x7 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

Talking about the concept of the show, Lock Upp has a lot of similarities to Salman Khan's Bigg Boss. Notably, the makers have already claimed that the Ekta Kapoor show is going to be bold and controversial. Kangana Ranaut will not be leaving any stone unturned to grill the contestants with her twists.

Recently, Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut launched the trailer of Lock Upp in Delhi, where they also interacted with the media. When ETimes TV asked Ekta Kapoor about the comparison between Lock Upp and Salman Khan's Bigg Boss, she said that the show is going to be very much different. She said, "All captive realities all over the world get compared with each other and this is a captive reality. It's like saying did you ever get scared because one soap opera got compared with the other. There'll be 10 shows, we will see them as same stories. But they have all worked on their own differences."

The Content Czarina Ekta Kapoor further added, "There is going to be constant comparison. People will say stuff. But captive reality and original captive reality will also have its differences. Aap dekhiye kitna alag hoga." On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut also stated that she would like to lock up her dear friend Karan Johar in her jail. Well, her statement has indeed become a hot topic of discussion on social media.

Lock Upp is all set to premiere on February 27, 2022. Fans are eager to know who will enter the Kangana Ranaut show as contestants. Stay tuned for more updates!