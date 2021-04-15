Ekta Kapoor On Releasing Two LGBTQ Shows The Married Woman & His Storyy: Let's Normalize These Love Stories

After the success of The Married Woman, Ekta Kapoor recently announced a new show titled His Storyy set to release on the streaming platform ALTBalaji. His Storyy is the second LGBTQ-themed show releasing in the course of just two months.

Ekta recently opened up about backing LGBTQ-themed stories on Twitter. The producer revealed that many people have been asking why she has released two same-gender love stories, and wrote, "To them, I would like to say that we do millions of opposite-sex love stories & no one asks that."

In a subsequent tweet, she continued to elaborate on the need for such stories. "That's how marginalized and lowly represented stories of the LGBT community are. Acceptance for all kinds of love and ALTernate storytelling is what we, at ALTBalaji wish to showcase with our stories!"

"Our recent launch, #TheMarriedWoman has been loved and appreciated by all! We're humbled with the response of the audience and critics alike on our same-gender love story! Here's hoping, our next show, #HisStoryy also makes a place in your hearts and helps people out there who are scared to be true to themselves," she continued.

Ekta concluded the Twitter thread by saying it is the right time to normalise same-sex love stories, and added, "Staying closeted could be claustrophobic, in a world where accepting one's sexuality and gender choice is a constant struggle, let's normalize these love stories one step at a time. Thank you India for giving us this support and acceptance in this alternative storytelling space."

"As our favourite dialogue from #TheMarriedWoman goes- 'Love is beyond everything. It's beyond sexuality. It's beyond conditioning. It's beyond gender,'" Ekta added.

For the unversed, The Married Woman starring Monica Dogra and Riddhi Dogra released in March 2020, meanwhile, His Storyy starring Satyadeep Misra and Mrinal Dutt is set to release later this month.

