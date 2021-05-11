Ekta Kapoor’s Kkusum Starring Nausheen Ali Sardar & Anuj Saxena To Have A Digital Sequel: Report

Ekta Kapoor is known for making a revolution in the Indian television industry by making an ample number of daily soaps that start with the alphabet 'K'. Right from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the producer has indeed set a trend in the television industry. Amongst such popular 'K' series shows, Kkusum starring Nausheen Ali Sardar and Anuj Saxena was loved by all. The show also starred Shweta Kawatra in a pivotal role.

Ever since the show went off-air, fans have been missing it a lot and hoping for its sequel. And now, a report published in Spotboye states that the makers of Kkusum are planning for its digital sequel. A source close to the development informed the portal, "Just like Pavitra Rishta, Ekta is planning to have a digital sequel of Kkusum. The show will have fresh faces and auditions are happening in full swing. The series will premiere on her OTT space, ALT Balaji."

Also Read : Ekta Kapoor Announces Verdict 2: Season 2 To Chronicle Indira Gandhi's Life And The Emergency

Details about the cast and crew are yet to be revealed. Well, fans are damn excited after learning about Kkusum's sequel, as it is expected to be an interesting one. As it will have fresh faces, viewers are curious to know who will be the three leading stars.

Also Read : Sidharth Shukla And Sonia Rathee's Kissing Scene From Broken But Beautiful 3 Takes The Internet By Storm

Talking about Kkusum, the show was about the journey of a young and hardworking middle-class girl who gets married to a spoiled rich guy. It was aired from 2000 to 2005. Now, let's wait for an official announcement of Kkusum's digital sequel.