Emilia Clarke's First Look From MCU's Secret Invasion Revealed, Samuel L Jackson & Cobie Smulders Spotted

Emilia Clarke is all set to make her Marvel debut in the upcoming MCU project titled Secret Invasion. Recently pictures from the film's set were leaked and revealed the actor's look from the upcoming project. According to reports, Emilia has been filming in the UK for the series with Samuel L Jackson and Cobie Smulders.

In the pictures, Emilia can be seen dressed in a long coat, trousers, and boots, carrying a red duffel bag walking across the street. The filming is reportedly taking place in Leeds city centre which has been made to look like a Russian street.

Samuel L. Jackson and Emilia Clarke filming for Marvel’s SECRET INVASION series. pic.twitter.com/wlFjDaLJwk — Secret Invasion News (@SInvasionNews) January 23, 2022

One of the pictures also shows Emilia in a blue puffer jacket, speaking to the crew. Meanwhile, another shows her speaking with co-star Cobie Smulders. While not much is known about the plot or Emilia's character in the series so far, the actor recently expressed excitement to be part of the MCU.

She told Comicbook.com, "To be part of that family feels like, 'Oh my god, I'm in the cool kid crowd. That's so cool.' Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone's heart and heads are in the right place with this one."

Secret Invasion is based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name. The comics reporteldy follows a long-term invasion of Earth by a group of alien shapeshifters known as Skrulls, who have secretly replaced many superheroes in the Marvel universe. For the unversed, Skrulls were introduced in Brie Larson's Captain Marvel.

Secret Invasion is a six-episode series that will premiere in late 2022.