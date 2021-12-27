Emily In Paris Review: Lily Collins Starrer's Vibrancy Of Romance And Drama Is A Guilty Indulgence

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Lucien Laviscount, Bruno Goery, Samuel Arnold Director: Darren Star, Jennifer Arnold, Katina Medina Mora

Some elements in Lily Collins' Netflix show Emily In Paris 2 has remained untouched even during the second season. Everyone is looking their glamorous best in every scene from the series, Emily (Lily Collins) is having every guy falling for her, all the characters from the show are looking at the world from their own rainbow laden hues instead of black and white. However, this particular over the top vibrancy of Emily In Paris is what makes its devoted fan base consume all the aspects of it as the perfect guilty pleasure.

What's Yay: Character development of the supporting characters, cinematography and costumes

What's Nay: Absence of realism within the storyline and some of the aspects of the female protagonist's character arc

Story

The second season takes off with Emily (Lily Collins) reeling from the guilt of her passionate rendezvous with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) who is the former beau of her close friend Camille (Camille Razat). Emily also meets Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) who is a classmate of hers in her French class and sparks fly between the two despite the latter's realistic approach. Emily's nanny-turned-club singer best pal Mindy (Ashley Park) pursues her passion furthermore. However, things soon threaten to divide into a crossroad for the chirpy social media influencer when it comes to her profession forefront.

Direction

Darren Star has catered the USP of Emily In Paris quite effectively while enhancing its glamazon aspects like the top-notch couture when it comes to the attires, fancy streets of Paris and the colourful rollercoaster ride of a journey of almost all the characters, especially the female protagonist. Emily In Paris 2 walks down the same path once again. Each twist and turns in Emily's life keeps the audience engaged and gives them some varying range of emotions to get hooked to the same.

However, one of the main highlights of the second season was the skilful development of the supporting characters. The audience gets a closer glimpse into their personalities, their vulnerabilities and them taking control of their decisions. The writing by Darren Star retains the feel-good aspect of the series just like its first season. The second season also offers some amusing moments especially the reading out loud of Emily's letter to Camille in French.

However, the show once again has its greatest shortcoming in its lack of realism when it comes to the overall plotline and characterization. Despite 2021 being very much the present setting, there is no hint of the pandemic. Every character has a rosy tint of their life etched out in front of them. The lead protagonist's actions of effortlessly playing the 'Bestie' to a close friend despite a fling with her former beau is something beyond understanding. Somewhere the development and actions of the supporting characters are more realistic and relatable than the female protagonist. It can be safely stated that Emily In Paris 2 just like its previous season, heavily relies on the outward aesthetics to garner the interest value of its target audience.

Performance

Lily Collins exudes the same spark in her act in her titular role. She is charming, free-spirited and embraces all the vibrancy, romance, glamour in her character. However, her performance would've been enhanced more if her character development would've been more enhanced liked the supporting characters of the show. The star of the second season is undoubtedly Ashley Park in her performance as Mindy and Philippine Leroy Beaulieu's portrayal of Sylvie. They deliver an extremely powerful act that does full justice to their impeccable character development. Lucas Bravo and Camille Razat as Gabriel and Camille are convincing in their acts.

Bruno Goery as Luc and Samuel Arnold as Julien bring in the necessary comic elements in between. Lucien Laviscount as Alfie is a delightful addition to Emily In Paris 2 cast. His character's realistic and shrewd approach in pointing out that 'Paris is built on a fantasy' and that it comprises of 'smokes and facade' is intricate and lovely to behold. Kate Walsh as Madeline Wheeler makes way for an enjoyable watch in the concluding parts of this one.

Technical Aspects

The cinematography by Steven Fierberg and Alexander Gruszynski capture the picturesque locales of Paris skillfully. It makes one want to add the destination in their next holiday visit badly. Marylin Fitoussi does an excellent job with the costumes. Every costume sported by the characters is simply 'Chef's Kiss.'

Verdict

Emily In Paris 2 fulfils its purpose for a fun binge and a guilty indulgence. Despite a tint of an unrealistic approach, the Lily Collins starrer has the right doses of entertainment. We give Emily In Paris 2, 3 out of 5 stars.