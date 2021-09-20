Emmys 2021 Complete Winners List: The Crown, Ted Lasso & Hacks Bag Most Wins

The 73rd Emmy Awards took place at the Event Deck at LA Live, an indoor-outdoor venue with a small list of attendees. The Emmys celebrate the best in the television medium from all the releases in the past year. The awards night hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, had presenters handing out awards in person, unlike last year due to the pandemic.

The Crown led not only with multiple nominations in leading in many categories but is also took most trophies of the night. It won both prizes for actors in supporting roles, including one for Gillian Anderson for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher. It also took awards for best writing and directing.

Meanwhile, Ted Lasso bagged the first two awards in comedy for supporting actors, won by Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein.

Here is a complete winners list:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown - WINNER

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O'Connor, The Crown - WINNER

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown - WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown - WINNER

Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale

Chris Sullivan, This is Us

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Michael Kenneth Williams, Lovecraft Country

Directing for a Drama Series

Jessica Hobbs, The Crown (War) - WINNER

Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton (Diamond of the First Water)

Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian (Chapter 9: The Marshal)

Steven Canals, Pose (Series Finale)

Benjamin Caron, The Crown (Fairytale)

Liz Garbus, The Handmaid's Tale (The Wilderness)

Writing for a Drama Series

Peter Morgan, The Crown (War) - WINNER

Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian (Chapter 16: The Rescue)

Rebecca Sonnenshine, The Boys (What I Know)

Yahlin Chang, The Handmaid's Tale (Home)

Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian (Chapter 13: The Jedi)

Misha Green, Lovecraft Country (Sundown)

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J, Pose (Series Finale)

Outstanding Limited Series

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen's Gambit (Netflix) - WINNER

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

WandaVision (Disney Plus)

Outstanding Television Movie

Uncle Frank

Sylvie's Love

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square - WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown - WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston - WINNER

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown - WINNER

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown - WINNER

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Outstanding Comedy Series

Black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - WINNER

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Outstanding Supporting Actress In Comedy Series

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso - WINNER

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor In Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso - WINNER

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country - WINNER

Charles Dance, The Crown

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown - WINNER

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Chris Rock, Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live - WINNER

Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live - WINNER

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Jane Adams, Hacks

Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1) - WINNER

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Conan (TBS)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) - WINNER

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live - WINNER

Writing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - WINNER

The Amber Ruffin Show

A Black Lady Sketch Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You - WINNER

Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision,

Scott Frank, The Queen's Gambit

Laura Donney, WandaVision,

Brad Ingelsby, Mare of Easttown

Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron, WandaVision

Directing for a Limited Series

Scott Frank, The Queen's Gambit - WINNER

Barry Jenkins, The Underground Railroad

Michaela Coel and Sam Miller, I May Destroy You

Thomas Kail, Hamilton

Sam Miller, I May Destroy You

Matt Shakman, WandaVision

Craig Zobel, Mare of Easttown

Directing for a Comedy Series

Lucia Aniello, Hacks (There Is No Line (Pilot)) - WINNER

Susanna Fogel, The Flight Attendant (In Case of Emergency)

James Burrows, B Positive (Pilot)

Zach Braff, Ted Lasso (Biscuits)

M.J. Delaney, Ted Lasso (The Hope That Kills You)

Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso (Make Rebecca Great Again)

James Widdoes, Mom (Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak)

Writing for a Comedy Series

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks (There Is No Line (Pilot)) - WINNER

Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso (Make Rebecca Great Again)

Meredith Scardino, Girls5eva (Pilot)

Steve Yockey, The Flight Attendant (In Case of Emergency")

Maya Erskine, PEN15 (Play)

Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso (Pilot)