Emmys 2021 Complete Winners List: The Crown, Ted Lasso & Hacks Bag Most Wins
The 73rd Emmy Awards took place at the Event Deck at LA Live, an indoor-outdoor venue with a small list of attendees. The Emmys celebrate the best in the television medium from all the releases in the past year. The awards night hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, had presenters handing out awards in person, unlike last year due to the pandemic.
Emmys 2021: Best And Worst Red Carpet Looks
The Crown led not only with multiple nominations in leading in many categories but is also took most trophies of the night. It won both prizes for actors in supporting roles, including one for Gillian Anderson for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher. It also took awards for best writing and directing.
Meanwhile, Ted Lasso bagged the first two awards in comedy for supporting actors, won by Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein.
Here is a complete winners list:
Outstanding Drama Series
The
Boys
(Amazon
Prime
Video)
Bridgerton (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
Pose (FX)
This Is Us (NBC)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo
Aduba,
In
Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown - WINNER
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling
K.
Brown,
This
Is
Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O'Connor, The Crown - WINNER
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian
Anderson,
The
Crown
-
WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo
Esposito,
The
Mandalorian
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown - WINNER
Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
Chris Sullivan, This is Us
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Michael Kenneth Williams, Lovecraft Country
Directing for a Drama Series
Jessica
Hobbs,
The
Crown
(War)
-
WINNER
Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton (Diamond of the First Water)
Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian (Chapter 9: The Marshal)
Steven Canals, Pose (Series Finale)
Benjamin Caron, The Crown (Fairytale)
Liz Garbus, The Handmaid's Tale (The Wilderness)
Writing for a Drama Series
Peter
Morgan,
The
Crown
(War)
-
WINNER
Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian (Chapter 16: The Rescue)
Rebecca Sonnenshine, The Boys (What I Know)
Yahlin Chang, The Handmaid's Tale (Home)
Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian (Chapter 13: The Jedi)
Misha Green, Lovecraft Country (Sundown)
Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J, Pose (Series Finale)
Outstanding Limited Series
I
May
Destroy
You
(HBO)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
The Queen's Gambit (Netflix) - WINNER
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
WandaVision (Disney Plus)
Outstanding Television Movie
Uncle
Frank
Sylvie's Love
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square - WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Michaela
Coel,
I
May
Destroy
You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown - WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Paul
Bettany,
WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston - WINNER
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jean
Smart,
Mare
of
Easttown
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown - WINNER
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Daveed
Diggs,
Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown - WINNER
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Outstanding Comedy Series
Black-ish
(ABC)
Cobra Kai (Netflix)
Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Pen15 (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy
Bryant,
Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony
Anderson,
Black-Ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - WINNER
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Outstanding Supporting Actress In Comedy Series
Hannah
Waddingham,
Ted
Lasso
-
WINNER
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actor In Comedy Series
Brett
Goldstein,
Ted
Lasso
-
WINNER
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Courtney
B.
Vance,
Lovecraft
Country
-
WINNER
Charles Dance, The Crown
Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis
Bledel,
The
Handmaid's
Tale
Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown - WINNER
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Chris
Rock,
Saturday
Night
Live
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live - WINNER
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Maya
Rudolph,
Saturday
Night
Live
-
WINNER
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Jane Adams, Hacks
Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Emmys 2021: Where To Stream WandaVision, Ted Lasso & Other Emmy Nominated TV Shows In India
Outstanding Competition Program
The
Amazing
Race
(CBS)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1) - WINNER
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Conan
(TBS)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) - WINNER
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A
Black
Lady
Sketch
Show
Saturday Night Live - WINNER
Writing for a Variety Series
Last
Week
Tonight
with
John
Oliver
-
WINNER
The Amber Ruffin Show
A Black Lady Sketch Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special
Michaela
Coel,
I
May
Destroy
You
-
WINNER
Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision,
Scott Frank, The Queen's Gambit
Laura Donney, WandaVision,
Brad Ingelsby, Mare of Easttown
Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron, WandaVision
Directing for a Limited Series
Scott
Frank,
The
Queen's
Gambit
-
WINNER
Barry Jenkins, The Underground Railroad
Michaela Coel and Sam Miller, I May Destroy You
Thomas Kail, Hamilton
Sam Miller, I May Destroy You
Matt Shakman, WandaVision
Craig Zobel, Mare of Easttown
Directing for a Comedy Series
Lucia
Aniello,
Hacks
(There
Is
No
Line
(Pilot))
-
WINNER
Susanna Fogel, The Flight Attendant (In Case of Emergency)
James Burrows, B Positive (Pilot)
Zach Braff, Ted Lasso (Biscuits)
M.J. Delaney, Ted Lasso (The Hope That Kills You)
Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso (Make Rebecca Great Again)
James Widdoes, Mom (Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak)
Writing for a Comedy Series
Lucia
Aniello,
Paul
W.
Downs
and
Jen
Statsky,
Hacks
(There
Is
No
Line
(Pilot))
-
WINNER
Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso (Make Rebecca Great Again)
Meredith Scardino, Girls5eva (Pilot)
Steve Yockey, The Flight Attendant (In Case of Emergency")
Maya Erskine, PEN15 (Play)
Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso (Pilot)