      Emmys 2021 Complete Winners List: The Crown, Ted Lasso & Hacks Bag Most Wins

      The 73rd Emmy Awards took place at the Event Deck at LA Live, an indoor-outdoor venue with a small list of attendees. The Emmys celebrate the best in the television medium from all the releases in the past year. The awards night hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, had presenters handing out awards in person, unlike last year due to the pandemic.

      The crown

      The Crown led not only with multiple nominations in leading in many categories but is also took most trophies of the night. It won both prizes for actors in supporting roles, including one for Gillian Anderson for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher. It also took awards for best writing and directing.

      Meanwhile, Ted Lasso bagged the first two awards in comedy for supporting actors, won by Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein.

      Here is a complete winners list:

      Outstanding Drama Series

      The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)
      Bridgerton (Netflix)
      The Crown (Netflix)
      The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
      Lovecraft Country (HBO)
      The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
      Pose (FX)
      This Is Us (NBC)

      Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

      Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
      Olivia Colman, The Crown - WINNER
      Emma Corrin, The Crown
      Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
      Mj Rodriguez, Pose
      Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

      Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

      Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
      Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
      Josh O'Connor, The Crown - WINNER
      Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
      Billy Porter, Pose
      Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

      Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

      Gillian Anderson, The Crown - WINNER
      Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
      Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
      Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
      Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
      Emerald Fennell, The Crown
      Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
      Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

      Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

      Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
      O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
      John Lithgow, Perry Mason
      Tobias Menzies, The Crown - WINNER
      Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
      Chris Sullivan, This is Us
      Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
      Michael Kenneth Williams, Lovecraft Country

      Directing for a Drama Series

      Jessica Hobbs, The Crown (War) - WINNER
      Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton (Diamond of the First Water)
      Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian (Chapter 9: The Marshal)
      Steven Canals, Pose (Series Finale)
      Benjamin Caron, The Crown (Fairytale)
      Liz Garbus, The Handmaid's Tale (The Wilderness)

      Writing for a Drama Series

      Peter Morgan, The Crown (War) - WINNER
      Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian (Chapter 16: The Rescue)
      Rebecca Sonnenshine, The Boys (What I Know)
      Yahlin Chang, The Handmaid's Tale (Home)
      Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian (Chapter 13: The Jedi)
      Misha Green, Lovecraft Country (Sundown)
      Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J, Pose (Series Finale)

      Outstanding Limited Series

      I May Destroy You (HBO)
      Mare of Easttown (HBO)
      The Queen's Gambit (Netflix) - WINNER
      The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
      WandaVision (Disney Plus)

      Outstanding Television Movie

      Uncle Frank
      Sylvie's Love
      Oslo
      Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
      Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square - WINNER

      Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

      Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
      Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
      Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
      Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
      Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown - WINNER

      Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

      Paul Bettany, WandaVision
      Hugh Grant, The Undoing
      Ewan McGregor, Halston - WINNER
      Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
      Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

      Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

      Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
      Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown - WINNER
      Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
      Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
      Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
      Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit

      Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

      Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
      Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
      Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
      Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit
      Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown - WINNER
      Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

      Outstanding Comedy Series

      Black-ish (ABC)
      Cobra Kai (Netflix)
      Emily in Paris (Netflix)
      Hacks (HBO Max)
      The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
      The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
      Pen15 (Hulu)
      Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

      Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

      Aidy Bryant, Shrill
      Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
      Allison Janney, Mom
      Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
      Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER

      Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

      Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish
      Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
      William H. Macy, Shameless
      Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - WINNER
      Kenan Thompson, Kenan

      Outstanding Supporting Actress In Comedy Series

      Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso - WINNER
      Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
      Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
      Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
      Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
      Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
      Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

      Outstanding Supporting Actor In Comedy Series

      Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso - WINNER
      Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
      Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
      Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
      Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
      Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
      Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
      Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

      Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

      Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country - WINNER
      Charles Dance, The Crown
      Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
      Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
      Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

      Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

      Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
      Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale
      Claire Foy, The Crown - WINNER
      Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
      Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

      Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

      Chris Rock, Saturday Night Live
      Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live - WINNER
      Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
      Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live
      Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

      Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

      Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live - WINNER
      Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
      Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
      Jane Adams, Hacks
      Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
      Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

      Outstanding Competition Program

      The Amazing Race (CBS)
      Nailed It! (Netflix)
      RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1) - WINNER
      Top Chef (Bravo)
      The Voice (NBC)

      Outstanding Variety Talk Series

      Conan (TBS)
      The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
      Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
      Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) - WINNER
      The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

      Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

      A Black Lady Sketch Show
      Saturday Night Live - WINNER

      Writing for a Variety Series

      Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - WINNER
      The Amber Ruffin Show
      A Black Lady Sketch Show
      The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
      Saturday Night Live

      Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special

      Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You - WINNER
      Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision,
      Scott Frank, The Queen's Gambit
      Laura Donney, WandaVision,
      Brad Ingelsby, Mare of Easttown
      Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron, WandaVision

      Directing for a Limited Series

      Scott Frank, The Queen's Gambit - WINNER
      Barry Jenkins, The Underground Railroad
      Michaela Coel and Sam Miller, I May Destroy You
      Thomas Kail, Hamilton
      Sam Miller, I May Destroy You
      Matt Shakman, WandaVision
      Craig Zobel, Mare of Easttown

      Directing for a Comedy Series

      Lucia Aniello, Hacks (There Is No Line (Pilot)) - WINNER
      Susanna Fogel, The Flight Attendant (In Case of Emergency)
      James Burrows, B Positive (Pilot)
      Zach Braff, Ted Lasso (Biscuits)
      M.J. Delaney, Ted Lasso (The Hope That Kills You)
      Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso (Make Rebecca Great Again)
      James Widdoes, Mom (Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak)

      Writing for a Comedy Series

      Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks (There Is No Line (Pilot)) - WINNER
      Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso (Make Rebecca Great Again)
      Meredith Scardino, Girls5eva (Pilot)
      Steve Yockey, The Flight Attendant (In Case of Emergency")
      Maya Erskine, PEN15 (Play)
      Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso (Pilot)

