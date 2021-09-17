Emmys 2021: When & Where To Watch In India, Nominees, Host & More

    For Quick Alerts
      The 73rd Primetime Emmys are all set to take place this Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer the awards night celebrating the best in television will take place with a small number of attendees. The entire ceremony will be directed by Hamish Hamilton.

      ted lasso

      The ceremony starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET this Sunday, September 19 for the US audience, meanwhile, it will be taking place on September 20, for the Indian audience. Live streaming will be available on Monday, September 20, at 5.30 am IST on Lionsgate Play.

      Some of the nominated shows include Mare of Easttown, The Crown, WandaVision, The Queen's Gambit, Ted Lasso and I May Destroy You. Meanwhile, the stars with leading nominations are Kate Winslet, Elizabeth Olsen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jason Sudeikis and Michaela Coel are others. The Emmys 2021 also marked history as Mj Rodriguez, who plays Blanca in FX's Pose, scored a nomination for best drama actress, becoming the first transgender artist to be nominated in a major acting category.

      Here is a complete list of nominees:

      Outstanding Drama Series

      The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)
      Bridgerton (Netflix)
      The Crown (Netflix)
      The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
      Lovecraft Country (HBO)
      The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
      Pose (FX)
      This Is Us (NBC)

      Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

      Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
      Olivia Colman, The Crown
      Emma Corrin, The Crown
      Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
      Mj Rodriguez, Pose
      Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

      Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

      Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
      Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
      Josh O'Connor, The Crown
      Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
      Billy Porter, Pose
      Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

      Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

      Gillian Anderson, The Crown
      Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
      Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
      Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
      Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
      Emerald Fennell, The Crown
      Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
      Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

      Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

      Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
      O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
      John Lithgow, Perry Mason
      Tobias Menzies, The Crown
      Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
      Chris Sullivan, This is Us
      Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
      Michael Kenneth Williams, Lovecraft Country

      Outstanding Limited Series

      I May Destroy You (HBO)
      Mare of Easttown (HBO)
      The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)
      The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
      WandaVision (Disney Plus)

      Outstanding Television Movie

      Uncle Frank
      Sylvie's Love
      Oslo
      Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
      Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

      Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

      Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
      Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
      Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
      Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
      Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

      Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

      Paul Bettany, WandaVision
      Hugh Grant, The Undoing
      Ewan McGregor, Halston
      Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
      Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

      Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

      Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
      Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
      Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
      Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
      Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
      Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit

      Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

      Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
      Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
      Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
      Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit
      Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
      Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

      Outstanding Comedy Series

      Black-ish (ABC)
      Cobra Kai (Netflix)
      Emily in Paris (Netflix)
      Hacks (HBO Max)
      The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
      The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
      Pen15 (Hulu)
      Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

      Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

      Aidy Bryant, Shrill
      Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
      Allison Janney, Mom
      Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
      Jean Smart, Hacks

      Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

      Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish
      Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
      William H. Macy, Shameless
      Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
      Kenan Thompson, Kenan

      Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

      Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
      Charles Dance, The Crown
      Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
      Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
      Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

      Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

      Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
      Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale
      Claire Foy, The Crown
      Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
      Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

      Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

      Chris Rock, Saturday Night Live
      Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
      Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
      Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live
      Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

      Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

      Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
      Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
      Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
      Jane Adams, Hacks
      Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
      Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

      Outstanding Competition Program

      The Amazing Race (CBS)
      Nailed It! (Netflix)
      RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
      Top Chef (Bravo)
      The Voice (NBC)

      Outstanding Variety Talk Series

      Conan (TBS)
      The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
      Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
      Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
      The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

      Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

      A Black Lady Sketch Show
      Saturday Night Live

      Friday, September 17, 2021, 21:16 [IST]
