Eros Now’s A Viral Shaadi, A Web Series Shot Amidst Lockdown To Start Streaming Today!

Amidst the lockdown, when the whole world has come to a halt, Eros Now has come up with a unique concept for a one of a kind web series that starts streaming today on the platform.

A Viral Wedding is an Eros Now Quickie web series that has been shot during the lockdown and completely at home, making it an interesting concept with an interesting storyline to it- weddings, which stays a grande affair in the country.

Eros Now shared the teaser on their social media with the caption, “Namaskar🙏, Nisha aur Rishabh ki quarantine special e-shaadi mein aapka swagat hai. Kripya muhurat pe (May 9, 5pm) computer ke saamne baith jaayein, aur stream karein #AViralWedding. Dhanyavaad 🌺 Aapke shub-chintak, #ErosNow”

The bride, the groom, and the priest will all be on a video call for the first E-Shaadi of all time. Isn’t that interesting? Well, it sure brings out the fun in how the new-age shaadi is going to be in the middle of a lockdown and social distancing in place.

Eros International recently announced its massive potentially Billion Dollar+ merger with Hollywood’s STX Entertainment, creating a global entertainment content powerhouse for films and OTT play.

Bringing a refreshing original web series to us all, the virtual shaadi is all set to start streaming on the 9th of May 2020 at 5 pm. Don’t miss checking it out and have some seriously fun times.

