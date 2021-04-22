Eros Now To Release Anthology Of Four Different Love Stories – Aisa Waisa Pyaar

Eros Now, South Asia's leading streaming entertainment service owned by the Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: EROS), a Global Entertainment company, recently announced the completion of the shoot of its new series - Aisa Waisa Pyaar, an interesting anthology currently in post-production of four short films, strung together by the theme of romance, comedy and characters at different ages and stages of their relationships that crisscross and give us a whole new take on Pyaar! A tale that chronicles the journey of four different couples with their own distinct definitions of love, and how they found it will spread cheer amongst viewers.

Helmed by the Culture Machine and Directed by Ashiish Patil, every story being presented in this bouquet has a unique flavour to it. One of the stories revolves around Kajal & Faizaan who are set to explore whether the belief that 'ek ladka aur ladki kabhi dost nahi ho sakte!' still holds true. While another tale narrates a story about a girl who lost her childhood sweetheart to cancer and in between her sorrow finds a reason to give love another chance.

The third story is about Sunita and Mahendra are one such couple celebrating 40 years of marriage making sweet memories. With Sunita being an Alzheimer's patient and her memories fading away, Mahendra tries his best to keep the memory alive be it by dressing up as Shahrukh or whipping up Sunita's favourite adrakwali chai, 35 times a day. The fourth narrative is of a married couple Jasmine and Jaspal. She loves sushi, he prefers pav bhaji. She wants beaches, he likes mountains. They love each other very much but can't live with each other since they are completely opposite. The instance when they discover their special moment of love, they have a magical date that follows!

The shoot for the same was completed this year with utmost precautions and is currently in post-production. The makers are totally excited to present these emotional romantic stories which will be loved by audiences all over. With impressive star-cast such as Saqib Saleem, Nidhi Singh, Prit Kamani, Ahsaas Channa, Adah Sharma, Taaha Shah, Rajit Kapur and Sheeba Chaddha, the beautiful stories will leave viewers wanting for more.