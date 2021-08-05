Esha Deol On OTT Debut With Ajay Devgn, Says After 7 Films Together 'It's Great Working With Him Again'

Esha Deol is all set to make her OTT debut with Ajay Devgn-starrer web series Rudra - The Edge of Darkness. Fans have high expectations from Rudra, which is a remake of the British series Luther starring Idris Elba. The show reportedly will also star Ileana D Cruz and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles.

Talking about the show, Esha told Free Press Journal, "It's a lovely project. Ajay has been a wonderful co-star and there is a certain comfort level with him. We have done around seven films together. It's great working with him again."

She added that OTT projects are backed by good talent, "Talent is what is needed to be a part of any project on the OTT. There is such diverse content coming up on digital platforms. Actors have many options to choose from these days."

Notably, the original series Luther follows John Luther, a Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) working for the Serious Crime Unit. He deals with murder cases, often involving serial killers, and has a knack for getting inside the mind of the killer.

Coming back to Esha, after taking a decade long hiatus from acting, the actress had returned with short film Cakewalk and recently released Ek Dua, which is also receiving love from the audience.

Revealing how her mother and actress Hema Malini reacted to watching the film, she said, "She loved the film and broke down in the end. That's what all mothers will feel after watching the film. The viewers must have that emotional connect with the film in some form. When you watch a film like this you need to understand the text of the story to be able to talk about it."

Ek Dua is currently streaming on Voot Select, while Rudra - The Edge of Darkness is expected to release sometime in 2022.