Esha Gupta Opens Up About Her OTT Debut And Going Through A Low Phase In Her Career!

Esha Gupta is the latest actor from Bollywood to have forayed into the OTT space. The actress is essaying the part of a Singaporean police officer in Goldie Behl’s REJCTX2. In a recent interview, the 34-year-old opened up about her career and going through a low phase in spite of having been a part of successful films such as Rustom, Baadshaho, and Total Dhamaal.

Esha told Bollywood life, "By God's grace, every time I have a low, like a lot of actors have in their career, I just look back at where I started from. I did not have a Godfather, I did not have anyone, I don't think there's anyone remotely related to us (her family) form this industry, we don't even know anyone, like not even say a singer who's in the industry. And I'm a believer and when I look back and see the number of girls and guys who come every day to Mumbai to try and make it in the industry, I'm like, 'God, wow...I'm fortunate!'".

On being quizzed about her action role of Rene the cop in REJCTX2, the actress replied, "It is not a caricature. The character of a female cop has been projected in a realistic manner. Of course, there are scenes where Rene looks hot, wears stylish shoes, and all, but that is the kind of creative liberty that even international shows take. It was quite a meaty role."

Besides the actress, REJCTX2 features a huge ensemble of actors including Sumeet Vyas, Anisha Victor, Ahmed Masi Wali, Ridhi Khakhar, Pooja Shetty, Saadhika Syal, and Ayush Khurrana.

