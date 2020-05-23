    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Esha Gupta Opens Up About Her OTT Debut And Going Through A Low Phase In Her Career!

      By
      |

      Esha Gupta is the latest actor from Bollywood to have forayed into the OTT space. The actress is essaying the part of a Singaporean police officer in Goldie Behl’s REJCTX2. In a recent interview, the 34-year-old opened up about her career and going through a low phase in spite of having been a part of successful films such as Rustom, Baadshaho, and Total Dhamaal.

      Esha told Bollywood life, "By God's grace, every time I have a low, like a lot of actors have in their career, I just look back at where I started from. I did not have a Godfather, I did not have anyone, I don't think there's anyone remotely related to us (her family) form this industry, we don't even know anyone, like not even say a singer who's in the industry. And I'm a believer and when I look back and see the number of girls and guys who come every day to Mumbai to try and make it in the industry, I'm like, 'God, wow...I'm fortunate!'".

      Esha Gupta

      On being quizzed about her action role of Rene the cop in REJCTX2, the actress replied, "It is not a caricature. The character of a female cop has been projected in a realistic manner. Of course, there are scenes where Rene looks hot, wears stylish shoes, and all, but that is the kind of creative liberty that even international shows take. It was quite a meaty role."

      Besides the actress, REJCTX2 features a huge ensemble of actors including Sumeet Vyas, Anisha Victor, Ahmed Masi Wali, Ridhi Khakhar, Pooja Shetty, Saadhika Syal, and Ayush Khurrana.

      ALSO READ: Esha Gupta Says People Are Calling Themselves 'Gareeb’ When They Call Her 'Gareebon Ki Angelina'

      ALSO READ: Esha Gupta On Dealing With COVID-19 Crisis: I Was Mentally Prepared For This Lockdown To Happen

      Read more about: esha gupta rejctx2
      Story first published: Sunday, May 24, 2020, 6:30 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 24, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X