Eternals: Release Date And Time Of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek's Marvel Film

Marvel saw several big releases in 2021, one of the theatrical releases for the year included the multi-starrer Eternals. The MCU phase 4 film introduced a new set of superheroes, a set of celestial beings who have been around on earth for thousands of years and have been entrusted to protect humanity.

Eternals is the 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, directed by Oscar-winner filmmaker Chloe Zhao. The film stars an ensemble cast including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie in pivotal roles.

Notably, the film also made headlines on release after it was banned in certain countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman reportedly due to the film starring an openly gay couple. A Deadline report revealed that censors in the countries sought further cuts beyond any scenes of same-sex intimacy, however, Disney refused to make the edits.

Angelina Jolie Slams Eternals Ban, Says Anyone Threatened By Gay Roles Is 'Ignorant'

Jolie, opened up about the same and said, "I'm sad for [those audiences]. And I'm proud of Marvel for refusing to cut those scenes out. I still don't understand how we live in a world today where there's still (people who) would not see the family Phastos has and the beauty of that relationship and that love."

Coming back to Eternals, the film had released in cinemas for the Diwali weekend along with Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Rajinikanth's Annaatthe. Despite the pandemic, the film managed to collect Rs 37.12 crore at the Indian box office.

Eternals Box Office: MCU Film Opens With .5 Million Overseas, Collects 8 Cr On Day 1 In India

The film is now set to release on Disney's streaming platform across the globe. Eternals will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar in India on January 12, 2022.