Everything Coming To SonyLIV in July 2020: Undekhi, 1917, Avrodh And More

Undekhi (Hindi)

The edgy crime thriller, Undekhi is said to be inspired by true events. Directed by Ashish R Shukla, the show brings together a strong cast like Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Surya Sharma, Harsh Chaya, Abhishek Chauhan, Ayn Zoya, Ankur Rathi, Apeksha Porwal and Aanchal Singh. Recently, the makers of Undekhi released a teaser and revealed that it will stream on SonyLIV starting July 10.

Avrodh (Hindi)

Avrodh is reportedly based on a chapter from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book, India's Most Fearless. Starring Amit Sadh, the show is inspired from the September 2016 Uri attacks. The nine part series also stars Neeraj Kabi, Darshan Kumar, Vikram Gokhale, Anant Mahadevan and Madhurima Tuli in pivotal roles. The makers have shared the first look of the show, but haven't revealed the release date yet.

Ram Singh Charlie (Hindi)

The film starring Kumud Mishra & Divya Dutta in lead roles, the 2016 film directed by Nitin Kakkar will release on the streaming platform after travelling several film festivals. The film follows Ram Singh as his life takes an unexpected turn after he loses his job at a circus and now has to juggle between his role as a family man and that of a performer. Out of desperation, Ram becomes a Rickshaw puller in the busy streets of Kolkata, but will he be able to keep the performer in him alive?

On Becoming a God in Central Florida (English)

The Showtime original series is coming to SonyLIV on July 3, 2002. Starring Kirsten Dunst, the dark comedy follows a minimum-wage water park employee, who schemes her way up the ranks of a cultish, multibillion-dollar pyramid scheme, that drove her to poverty in the first place.

Alex Rider (English)

Rated 7.5 on IMDb, the series stars Otto Farrant as Alex Rider. Alex Rider follows a London-based teenager Alex, who reluctantly assumes a new identity and goes undercover to investigate his uncle's death, and how it connects to the assassination of two high-profile billionaires. At a remote boarding school, Alex realises that unknowingly, he has been trained since childhood for the dangerous world of espionage.

War of the Worlds (English)

The British miniseries, adapted by Peter Harness, is an atmospheric collision of science fiction, period drama and horror. The three-part series will bring one of literature's most notorious foes vividly to life. Released in 2019, the show follows the life of George (Rafe Spall) and his partner Amy (Eleanor Tomlinson) as they attempt to start a life together, that's interrupted by a Martian invasion of Earth. The streaming service will soon announce the airing date.

1917 (English)

The Oscar-winning film, 1917 will also be coming to SonyLIV in July 2020. The film follows two soldiers who are assigned to race against time and deliver a message that will stop 1,600 men from walking straight into a death trap. Directed by Sam Mendes, the film features Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth, Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay and Daniel Mays in the lead roles.

A Confession - Season 1 (English)

Martin Freeman and Imelda Staunton starring true crime story follows an investigator determined to bring a killer to justice, whatever the cost. Amid the questions being asked about police accountability and police brutality around the world in recent times, A Confession also questions how cops should behave in a missing person's case. Should Fulcher be praised as a courageous officer fighting for the life of a missing woman or punished for riding roughshod over the law?