Exclusive! Aarya Co-Writers Anu Singh Choudhary And Sandeep Shrivastava: We Are Ready For Season 2

Adapting Aarya's Story From Penoza

Aarya is based on the Dutch show called Penoza, and director Ram Madhvani had earlier revealed that the script had been in making for over nine years. Talking about the adapting process, Sandeep revealed the story's essence is still the same.

"We adapted the story into our country because it was being told here but if you look at the story's essence it is still the same. The story about a mother and her kids will be just about that anywhere in the world. So the dynamics have been the same, and since we were from this culture, we knew what changes we would need to make with certain characters and their relationships," Sandeep said.

Writers On Aarya's Season 2

Anu also added that Aarya's core story is very close to what the Indian audience is used to. "The story had a lot of room for contextualising for the Indian audience. Aarya's story is about family, relationships and betrayal, and we have seen these stories and pattern in all kinds of stories in India, starting from our epic Mahabharat, the family has been the core of war. These themes can be adapted to a lot of different stories."

When asked if fans can expect a season 2 any time soon, the writers said, "The story isn't over yet. If people want to hear more about Aarya, we will make more. We are ready to go all out."

Aarya Is Streaming On Disney+ Hotstar

Aarya, co-directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi, Vinod Rawat, stars Sushmita Sen, Ankur Bhatia, Sikander Kher, Namit Das and others in pivotal roles. The show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 19, 2020.