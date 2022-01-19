Exclusive: Anya Singh On Emergence Of Female Writers: I Think Women Write Women Really Well

Anya Singh is currently riding high on the success of her ZEE5 comedy series, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. The actress in an honest chat with Filmibeat spoke about the many doors that the OTT era has opened for the talents in the entertainment industry. Anya was especially all praises for female writers who have been producing some quality work in the movies and series of today. The actress stated that women write women characters especially well praising the writer of her own show, Ananya Banerjee.

Talking about the same, Anya Singh said, "My writer in the show Kaun Banegi Shikharwati is also a woman (Ananya Banerjee) and I think a lot more people especially women are getting a lot of opportunities. And I think women write women very well like in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, we were all written as very flawed characters. Instead of portraying women as extremely righteous and as someone who always knows what to do, here we were playing women who are clueless so definitely OTT has given a lot of people the opportunity to experiment and present the characters in a more real believable manner. Also for artists, it has brought more fun because you know, the characters are more grey and layered as opposed to vanilla and white."

The Velle actress furthermore spoke about the boom of the OTT sphere. Anya Singh added, "You know luckily my first OTT show, Never Kiss Your Best Friend released just before the pandemic and I had then begun to realise how creatively satisfying it felt before a lot of people started doing OTT. What I realised was that as an actor, you get to spend a lot of time with your character and not only you, even your audience gets to connect with your character. You know OTT or short films, they are not only giving a lot of chances to actors but also to the writers and the other creative team. Because there is no number attached, there are far more risks that people are taking in this medium. They're much more experimental with the kind of content that they're creating and I think there is a lot of realisation that your audience wants to watch good and sensible content. As the audience has made that switch, we as the people who are supplying content to them, have also made that switch."

Talking about Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, the show also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Raghubir Yadav, Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan and Kritika Kamra in the lead roles. The show has been helmed by Gauravv K Chawla and Ananya Banerjee. The plot revolves around a dysfunctional family drama about an eccentric king and his four warring daughters.