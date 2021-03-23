Exclusive! Arshi Khan-Ravi Bhatia Talk About Their Roles In Anirudh's Show; Actress Has Spl Message For Avaam

Arshi Khan, who was seen in Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger, will be seen romancing Jodha Akbar actor Ravi Bhatia in the web series Raat Ki Rani Begum Jaan directed by Anirudh Kumar. Apparently, the actress shot for the show before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house and after she exited the show, she resumed shoot and completed the show. In an exclusive interview with Filmibeat, Arshi and Ravi spoke about their roles in the show and their experience of shooting with each other. The actress also had a special message for her 'avaam'.

About her role, Arshi said, "I'm playing a prostitute in the show. It is fun-filled and challenging role. I have never done such a role before."

On the other hand, Ravi said, "I'm playing a young man, who is emotional. It's a positive and promising character. To know more about my character, audiences will have to watch the web series."

About shooting with Arshi, Ravi said, "Arshi is very fun loving person. She is very good co-star and I enjoyed working with her" while the actress said, "Ravi is a gentleman, decent and talented co-star." Both the actors said that they are good friends now.

When asked if she has any special message for her 'avaam', she said, "Like Bigg Boss, every time I need your support. You guys will enjoy watching me in a complete new look- something that will surprise all."

Raat Ki Rani Begum Jaan is all set to release this Friday (March 26, 2021). Are you excited to watch your favourite Bigg Boss contestant in the web series? Hit the comment box to share your views.

