EXCLUSIVE! Avantika Dassani On Working With Mithya Co-Stars: Could Not Have Asked For A Better Team

Avantika Dassani, daughter of actress Bhagyashree recently made her acting debut with ZEE5 original series Mithya. The show directed by Rohan Sippy also stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Rajit Kapur, and Samir Soni in pivotal roles.

Recently Avantika Dassani opened up about the show and working with the ensemble cast with Filmibeat. She shared that not only did she have a blast working with director Rohan Sippy but the entire cast was very supportive of her.

She told us at Filmibeat, "I've had an absolute blast working with Rohan Sir and with the whole cast and crew because they have been very supportive of a newcomer like me, who has a thousand questions, who is over excited, who is raring to go but at the same time wants to get things right."

Filled with gratitude towards her co-stars, Avantika added, "I truly admire their patience." Despite the show being a serious thriller, she said they had alot of fun on sets. "Also, we had a lot of fun on the sets while shooting which helped me relieve the pressure and enjoy this process as much as being able to do good work at the same time. This was really commendable." she added.

Talking about her director, the debutante said, "Rohan Sir knew how much and where to push me and also where to let me know that I am doing 'Ok' every time that I was nervous. I really had a great time and I could not have asked for a better team to have started my first project with."

The show follows Juhi Adhikari, a Hindi literature professor, who accuses her student of plagiarism and fails her in class. Rhea plans to exact revenge for the humiliation, however, deeper family secrets are revealed as Juhi's husband is killed and a murderer is at large.

Mithya produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Rose Audio Visual Production is currently streaming on ZEE5.