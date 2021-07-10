EXCLUSIVE! Broken But Beautiful 3 Fame Tanvi Shinde: Judging Actors On Their Social Media Popularity Is Unfair

Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee-starrer ALTBalaji's web series Broken But Beautiful 3 impressed everyone. Recently, Tanvi Shinde, who played the role of Vinny in the show spoke about how people judge actors' capabilities based on their social media followers.

Recently, in a candid chat with Filmibeat, Tanvi Shinde shared her opinion on the social media boom. She said, "It certainly is the now and the future. Social media has been a great medium of support during the pandemic. However, I feel the more its popularity is growing, the more people are losing sight of what it's truly meant for. I am afraid it's starting to become more of a competition rather than a community of togetherness. It's a great outlet until one's addicted to it. The amount of importance people have assigned to it, is insane. The boom might be pressuring for some unless one weighs out the pros and cons and can consciously detach from it when needed. It's a world of its own."

When asked about her social media popularity's relevance to an actor's talent, Tanvi said, "To some extent, social media popularity has some relevance to an actor's talent but you can't fully judge or measure someone's talent with social media popularity. That's just bizarre and superficial. It can simply mean they aren't as active or don't know how to use social media to their advantage, but they still can be immensely talented. Judging an actor's capabilities just based on their social media popularity is unfair. The sad truth of the current scenario is that many people are only getting projects solely on their number of followers and their popularity on social media."

Tanvi Shinde also revealed that while getting any opportunity, people ask about actor's social media followers. She feels that there is nothing wrong with it from the producer's point of view, as they are here for business. However, she feels it is unfair to rate an actor's talent with number of followers. "I am fortunate to have come across some great producers who fought to keep in the project regardless of my poor number of followers. I will forever be grateful to them for believing in my talent," Tanvi concluded.

On the professional front, Tanvi Shinde was earlier featured in RejctX and Hello Mini Season 2 and 3. She is currently in talks for an untitled web series.