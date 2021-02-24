Exclusive Interview: Achint Kaur On Jamai Raja 2.0 And Working On The OTT Platform

Talented actress Achint Kaur is looking forward to the second season of her Zee5 web series Jamai Raja 2.0. The action-thriller, starring Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma along with Achint, starts streaming from February 26, 2021. Achint opens up to FilmiBeat about playing Durga Devi Patel in the web series.

"I have big expectations and hope to pick up a lot more positive responses, just like my first outing manifested on social media. Everyone loved the layered, drug baron character of Durga Devi. I don't even remember one critical post. I have also fallen in love with my costumes, which, despite being chic, appeals to all sections of society," says Achint.

How will Jamai Raja season 2 pan out?

"Some central plots that were left open-ended when the premier season wrapped up will find closure. New characters and plot will also pop up. Siddharth (Ravi Dubey) and Durga Devi would not dominate any more. In the sophomore (second) season, Roshni (Nia Sharma), too, will step up to the plate doing stuff leading to the independent drama unfolding."

"Our show has enough juice left to go at least a couple of more seasons," adds Achint for good measure.

Achint has been around on the idiot box for years now, starting with the cult Banegi Apni Baat in 1994. She too, is smitten by the new digital phenomenon of the over the top (OTT) platform.

"After Hey Prabhu (on MX Player), Jamai Raja is my second web outing. The second season of Hey Prabhu is also in the works - we are dubbing for the same as we speak."

"OTT's biggest plus point is that our characters have more depth than TV, given its global reach, where we have set limitations. Also, more fresh air comes in when we don't need to go loud as TV, i.e. Durga Devi says and does what she has to do without making a song and dance about it," she adds.

Any upcoming projects on OTT?

"The web also has infinite possibilities, and since we are experimenting, we don't cross the line. I am looking forward to more web shows. At the moment, I have not signed anything new," she says.

Talking about her association with Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma, Achint says, "Over time (Jamai Raja first went on air in 2014), our trio has become so close that even if we don't meet, our equation remains unaffected. We merely continue from where we left off."

Does the web format of having multiple seasons lead to stretched plots?

"As a thumb rule, the long format has enough juice to sustain a long run, but yes, some scenes might appear stretched. Web writers are very aware that unlike the TV audience, Gen Y's attention span is limited (from a few seconds to a couple of minutes), so they can't afford to meander around."

Achint views the recent lockdown in a positive light, saying, "The stay-at-home order gave me lots of me-time, enabling lots of positive self-revelations. We usually are so busy running around that we don't have a moment to reflect."

We agree.

