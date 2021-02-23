Exclusive Interview: Akash Thosar On 1962: The War In The Hills, Patriotism, Mahesh Manjrekar And Sairat

How did you prepare for the role of Kishan in 1962: The War In The Hills?

Mahesh Manjrekar sir and I meet quite often. In one of the meetings, he told me that he will be directing a web series and asked me to do Kishan's role in the show. I got excited and quickly said yes to the project. I was quite skinny then, hence, Mahesh sir told me to gain some weight and work on my Hindi more. After his advice, I gained 10 kgs, so that I could look like an army man. Mahesh sir has helped me a lot during the process.

What does patriotism mean to you? Since you are playing a soldier, did it change your idea of patriotism?

I always wanted to join the army. It has been my dream since childhood. I have appeared for Indian army recruitment twice. I have tried police recruitment and have even lived for 6 months in an army camp. If not an actor, I would have definitely been a police officer or soldier. Patriotism has always been in my heart since childhood. If you want to do something for our country, there is no need to stand on the border by holding a rifle in your hand. You can do various things in your life which could help our country to be the best in the world. I also do the same thing.

Any one particular scene from 1962: The War In The Hills which touched your heart?

I can't speak more about that scene. When I was shooting for 1962: The War In The Hills, I got emotional as I remembered young boys, who joined the Indian army at the age of 18 and sacrificed their lives for the country. Whenever I read such news, I break down in tears.

How does it feel to work with Mahesh Manjrekar again after F2?

I love working with Mahesh sir. I understand his craft and know what he wants from me. He also understands my abilities and helps me explore my craft. We are like a family.

After Sairat’s release, you preferred to work more in web series than films. Is there is any specific reason behind it?

No, it is nothing like that! I have many films lined up this year. I was not getting suitable roles, hence I took time to choose the right scripts.

Share some memories of working on Sairat!

Sairat is itself a life-changing experience for me! If we talk about the memories, I can only remember those two months before the shooting of Sairat. During that time, I worked hard on my acting skills, all thanks to Nagraj Manjule sir for being a mentor in my life.

Are you in touch with Rinku Rajguru and will we see you in any more projects together?

We are in touch with each other. I would definitely love to work with Rinku again. If we get a good script then why not!

How and where did you spend the lockdown period and what was your learning from it?

I had a lot of fun during the lockdown. I utilized the free time to explore myself more by reading more books, watching films and much more.

Do you prefer working in the Hindi industry?

Yes! Actually, I have some projects lined-up in Hindi. The official announcement about the same will be made soon.

Tell us something about your upcoming projects

Well, I can't talk much about it, but I can say one thing that you would get a big surprise for sure. So, just wait for the announcements.