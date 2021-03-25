EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Anud Singh Dhaka On Love J Action, Purru, Casting Couch, Nepotism And Chhichhore

Your show Love J Action is getting a good response from the masses. How do you feel about it?

The response is immense and hugely positive. All the critics are appreciating my work and rooting that I get more work to show my potential as an actor. Also, I am so so grateful people are writing to me on Instagram and saying great things about the show. They are really enjoying it I think as the show is still picking up, but I really hope when more people watch it, they feel the same way about it.

You are playing a mad lover in the show, who can go to any extent for his ladylove. Did you do any special preparation for the role of Jackson Awasthi?

I started reading local Lucknow newspapers. I exposed myself to the online content that people in Lucknow and UP usually watch, and also, since I had already prepared for Taj Mahal 1989 before, this time it was comparatively easy.

You have played a mad lover in reel life, but in real life, how far will you go for your ladylove?

When it comes to the philosophy of love, I am as much Jackson as I possibly could be. I believe in being there for loved ones without any expectations or conditions. I believe love is the most beautiful feeling in the world and the one who can truly love, is the luckiest person on this planet.

Usually, youngsters play a guy next door character in the initial days of their career. However, you have broken the stereotype by playing a complex character in the show. Was there any particular reason behind it?

The simple answer would be my love for acting. I love the process of acting so much that the minute it's not challenging or is just a run-of-the-mill work, I feel like I'm cheating on my craft, my dreams and my aspirations. I don't want to work or be a part of projects which I myself might not like to watch as an audience. And I'm very unaware of what my contemporaries are doing or the kind of roles they are picking as much as I appreciate their struggle and hard work. My reasons to do or not do a project are very internal and are unaffected by such external stimuli.

How was your experience working with Purru?

It was great working with him. Though we were enemies on screen, we had a great bond off the screen. He'd trash me, beat me on screen as SP then after pack up, we'd come back to the hotel and I'd beat him in FIFA on his PlayStation.

Nowadays, many actors are getting recognition due to web series. Do you think it is the best medium to explore your acting skills?

Yes, the OTT is in trend now. But I don't think it's the only platform to explore your skills. Feature films, TV and theatre too provide the same ground and different apparatus for testing your skills.

Right from doing small roles in Super 30 and Chhichhore to bagging the lead role in Love J Action; how tough it was to establish yourself in the showbiz industry?

I think there are plenty of struggles, but the biggest ones would be to believe in yourself every day despite a bad day or an audition. And just to be able to survive in the city of Mumbai I think is success in itself because it's a very unforgiving city as much as it gives you back. It's very unforgiving and I think the biggest struggle would be to survive and to find auditions. Slowly, I started getting auditions for small blink and miss parts. But with each audition, I got a shot to audition for a bigger part and one thing led to another and then Love J Action happened.

Chhichhore won the national award for best Hindi film; how do you feel being a part of the National Award-winning film?

It's great to be a part of such a fantastic film. It's one of the best memories and decisions I've made in my life.

After seeing you in Love J Action, many female fans are going crazy over your charming looks and adorable smile. What do you have to say about their love for you?

I feel I am blessed. It's also the audience that we all work so hard for. If it's making them happy or fall for me, then I believe I am doing good work.

Girls are also keen to know your relationship status – Are you single or in a relationship? If yes, whom are you dating?

I like to keep my personal life private.

Whenever we talk about the struggle in the entertainment industry, one thing which we can’t ignore is the casting couch. Have you faced any such incident during your struggling days? If yes, how did you deal with it?

There have been times when people have tried to be indecent or inappropriate but I have a certain set of boundaries and nobody can dare to cross it. I am a very aspirational boy but I never let my aspirations turn into insecurities that can be taken advantage of.

What is your take on nepotism?

I believe it exists everywhere. People will always have an advantage over you in one form or another, but as long as you are putting your effort in the right direction, working on your craft and not doing it for some quick fame, I believe you should be fine in the long run.

Tell us something about your upcoming projects

Currently, I am shooting for a feature film. I can't share much about it but it's a very exciting and amazing character.