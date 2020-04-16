Exclusive Interview! Maanvi Gagroo Hopes Four More Shots Please! 2 Gets Same Appreciation As S1

The most-awaited web series, Four More Shots Please! 2 will be released tomorrow (April 17). Viewers are super excited about the same, and so is Maanvi Gagroo, who had impressed the audiences with her role of Siddhi in Season 1. In an exclusive interview with Filmibeat, Maanvi revealed about the changes in her character in the sophomore season. She also talked about her friends in the industry and future projects. At the end, the actress gave a message to fans during the Coronavirus pandemic. Here are excerpts!

About the success of Four More Shots Please!

Four More Shots Please! Season 1 was very widely accepted and I hope that Season 2 can garner same kind of appreciation and more. We got lot of love for the show, girls, characters and their friendship. Especially, we got love from quarters we hadn't expected and that was a pleasant surprise.

But, a few of them compared the show with Veere Di Wedding and Sex and the City. Any Comments?

There is bound to be a comparison as both Veere Di Wedding and Sex and the City had four female protagonists and the story was about their lives and friendships. I think, it is as similar as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was to Dil Chahta Hai or Hangover was to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara; otherwise they are different characters and journeys. I think it's a compliment/an honour to be compared to Sex and the City as it is a great show and there is a whole generation which has grown up on it.

What's Four More Shots Please! 2 all about?

Season 2 is definitely a continuation of Season 1. It starts from a few months after the point where Season 1 ended. They are no new stories, but we are growing ahead with the characters. In Season 2, we are just going deeper into the lives of the four girls - individuals and combined, and delving further into their friendship. The audiences will get to watch newer conflicts, issues and new additions to the story in the sophomore season.

Will audience get to see any changes in your character or looks on the show?

There are certain changes in the character, as the characters are growing and changing for better/ worse, smarter/dumber or more courageous/weaker. These are journeys of people, so there are bound to be changes as they are in real life. In terms of looks, there are slight minor changes that we have tried to take into the account especially from the feedback that we got in Season 1, worked on that and incorporated in sophomore season. You will see some subtle changes in looks as well and hopefully they will be equally accepted.

The trailer received good responses from fans. What do you have to say about it?

Yes, Season 2 trailer was again appreciated widely and people loved it. There was a lot of excitement and buzz and everybody wanted it to be released sooner. Now it's here! Hopefully, people will love the show as much or more than they loved the trailer.

How was it shooting with the same cast?

It's always fun to get back to the cast and crew that you already had fun with. You know that successful formula, not just professionally but also personally. You know that chemistry works and so coming back to it is always pleasurable. When you are more comfortable and familiar, the chemistry is more natural on-screen. It is wonderful, we always have a great time shooting together.

Just like in the show, do you have any such friend(s) in the industry?

I have tons of friends from the industry since I'm not from Bombay originally. So, all the friends that I do have are work friends. I have a close group of girl gang from the industry, of course, there is the cast Sayani, Kirti and Bani from the show; Sriti Jha, who is like my closest friend ever and Nidhi Bisht who is also an actor and creator. Then there are lot of boys as well.

What are your future projects?

I had two projects lined-up for April and May. But due to the lockdown everything has been postponed or pushed and we don't know what the new dates are going to be. There is no point in planning. So, I don't even know actually if I will be able to do these two projects due to date clashes but as of now, everything is on stand-still. We are just waiting for the lockdown to be lifted and to get some sort of clarity on how we are going ahead.

Message to fans during this crisis

To people reading this... Please know that this is a very difficult time for the entire world, human race. We are all in this together and we need to stand strong and follow orders and policies that the government is making. We must not panic/fear or not spread fake information and should take precautions and stay positive.

Also Read: Kirti Kulhari's Exclusive Interview: Four More Shots Please! 2 Will Be Bigger & Better Than Season 1