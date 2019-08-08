Exclusive Interview! Samir Kochhar On Sacred Games 2: It's Bigger & Better; Expect The Unexpected!

You have seen him on the field trading salvos with fellow presentators. He has wowed us on the big screen as well. We are talking about none other than Samir Kochhar who juggles anchoring and acting with consummate ease. Ahead of the Season 2 premiere of Sacred Games 2 (August 15), Filmibeat caught up with the much-talented anchor-cum-actor to know more about his role in the sophomore season, upcoming projects and more. Excerpts from an interview.

Besides Sacred Games, you have also been a part of web series like Typewriter, The Test Case and Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, all of which are quite popular. How do you select scripts?

Well, you kind of look at who's making it, what platform it's going to be aired on, understand what's the story, details, the kind of role that you have been offered, number of days of involvement and the kind of audience it is reaching out to. So, I keep all these things in my mind.

It is important that you are a part of the right show. There are so many shows being aired across digital platforms but you want to be a part of the right and original one that will be viewed and most-talked about, otherwise you can get lost in the whole digital space.

Sacred Games was a winner all the way. At the heels of Season 2, what do you have to say?

I am very excited to be a part of the show and it's such a pleasure to be working with directors like Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap. It's amazing the kind of popularity the show has - the way people are waiting for it, the way they appreciated Season 1. A lot of expectations are on it. I am hoping people like the second season as well.

New additions have made Sacred Games bigger. Can you tell us a bit about your character in Season 2?

Markand is the role I play. There are lots more involvement in the second edition. Season 2 will give us a big insight into the premise that was set in Season 1. The first season keeps you wondering what's happening next while the second season will solve all the mysteries that were set up in Season 1.

People will definitely enjoy what they see this time. Of course, I can't reveal so much about the story, I would like people to watch it. All I can say is, expect the unexpected, it's bigger and better and yes, indeed, I really enjoyed the number of days I shot with the team. I am really happy with whatever I have done for the show.

Having been part of television shows and films, how different is digital?

Digital space is a fantastic medium. Many filmmakers and talented writers are coming up with out-of-the-box ideas and stories. People are making interesting scripts. Audiences are already binge-watching shows.

Personally, as an actor, I don't approach any of it differently. Whether you are on a film set or a television set, if you are doing an acting job, you have to be true to your role. I'm really enjoying as I'm getting some wonderful roles and some great shows to be part of. It's a great time when content like this is coming out. We are also making our content reach the world by putting out some great shows like Sacred Games and other wonderful shows. I'm really happy with the way things are moving forward.

I don't look at things differently, I consider doing what I have always been doing i.e., to perform the role well.

What holds your love - acting or anchoring?

I would like to say acting. Anchoring is a part of my life - be it sports broadcasting or other shows like 'Survivors' that I have done as a host or anchor.

The thrill of portraying a character and getting it right is such a joy. Also, learning a craft is another aspect on a daily basis whenever you are on the set and working with talented directors. I am really enjoying the purpose of acting currently.

However, that being said, I am also hosting IPL, Crick Buzz (on Digital platform). I continue to anchor and do live shows. But I'm thoroughly enjoying this phase of my life (acting).

Your upcoming projects.

I am doing one for Amazon right now, which I am currently shooting and it is a sophomore season. I was just shooting for the same and a few more days of shoot are left. I have also signed another big one (digital show), which I am not allowed to talk about right now.

What do you love to do (hobbies) when you are not acting/hosting?

I love spending time with my wife and kids - Kabir and Sara. I am a hands-on father - I drop my kids to school, pick them up, feed them and take them out to play. I like to travel a lot. We take lots of holidays. We are going to different places across the country, across the world sometimes! I own a small piece of land outside Mumbai. We plant trees. I love farming. So, we go there and look after the land. We are fortunate that we have it. Also, video gaming is something I love doing whenever I get free time. Music, heading out, eating out, watching movies and shows - I love downtime.

What's your view on Article 370 being scrapped.

I personally love going to Kashmir. Some of my finest and wonderful holidays have been in Gulmargh, Sonmargh and Srinagar. I love the hospitality and the people there. I hope that whatever steps the government has taken to make the people there feel better, works out for the best.

Any special message to your fans.

Please keep loving what I do. Even if you don't, please write to me and tell me what you like. Some interesting projects are coming up soon. I will keep updating them on my social media accounts. Drop a line... say hi... and let me know how you are and I will weave out and let you know whatever you want to know. I would also like to thank you for all the love and support over the years.