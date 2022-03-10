Exclusive Interview: Shehzad Shaikh Opens Up About Anamika, Working With Sunny Leone And More

Shehzad Shaikh’s latest web series Anamika has premiered today (March 10) on MX Player. The actor plays the role of Rohan, who is madly in love with Anamika (Sunny Leone) who he knew once by the name of Mahi. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the spy thriller has been generating a lot of buzz amongst the masses.

Recently, Shehzad Shaikh had a candid chat with Filmibeat, in which she spoke about working on the show, sharing screen space with Sunny Leone and much more. Here are excerpts from the interview.

What made you say yes to working in Anamika?

The opportunity to work with Vikram Bhatt and Loneranger Productions was an immediate factor for me, it’s a no brainer. The minute I got the opportunity, I didn’t think twice about it. I said yes sir please, if you would have me, I am ready let’s go.

Is Sunny Leone's Web Series Anamika Inspired By Uma Thurman’s Kill Bill?

How was the experience of working with Sunny Leone and Vikram Bhatt on the project?

It was actually an absolute pleasure to work with them. It was by far one of the most comfortable and smooth shoots that I have had the opportunity to work on. Sunny being who she is, so fantastic that I didn’t even feel till the end that I was working with The Sunny Leone. She makes the entire environment around her so relaxed, so good, so cool that for any actor if it’s a first time, you will immediately feel like part of the family. I literally felt at home working with them. It was by far one of the most professional shoots I have ever been at and the environment was amazing. Vikram sir is just a visionary. I felt like I got to grow so much by just working with him on this project.

Hemant Kher On Prepping For His Role In Rudra: I Stayed In Slums For Weeks (Exclusive)

What can you tell us about your character and how did you go about preparing for the role?

So, the character’s name is Rohan. He’s someone who fell in love with a woman and then she disappeared from his life and 3 years later, after he has forgotten his long-lost lover, she shows up into his life again and he finds a way to go looking for her. It’s a journey of a completely normal person put into a completely different world. To play the character, I had a lot of things that I wanted to do for my prep. But Vikram sir did not let me do anything. He literally directed me through and through and I thought I would have had to do so much but sir is an amazing director and Sunny’s such a good co-star that it just flew by and I am so happy.

What is the key difference you find between working on TV and the OTT platforms and which one do you enjoy doing more?

As an actor, I love working and if I could wake up and go and act anywhere, I literally would do that. But if you ask me the difference between television and OTT, I really enjoy the OTT environment of working. It is comfortable, it brings out your creativity, it gives you time, there’s planning. It is like creating a piece of art when you are working on the OTT platform and when you are doing television, you are creating art but it’s always a situation where its rushed, because in TV, you are required to play 22 minutes in a day or two days. Whereas with OTT you have time, you have space, you have comfort. So, preferably I am sure any and every actor would just love to do OTT and films. But I have been doing television for a long time so I am comfortable working on all mediums.

How do you keep yourself motivated between projects, especially when you are seeking a specific kind of role but it is not coming your way for one reason or another?

I always believe that if you keep working, the right project will come to you. So just keep working, which is a policy that I have been following for so long. I don’t think I have taken a break from acting since 2018 and I don’t plan on doing so anytime soon either. Surprisingly, Alhumdulilla, sir (Vikram) came to me with MX Player’s Anamika and it is something I believe everyone should watch on the 10th (March) when it comes out. Yeah, but that entire journey of you know these projects, is a drive by itself. You keep yourself motivated by working. That’s my policy and so far, it’s worked and hopefully, I get more projects like that.

Lastly, can you tell us something about your upcoming projects?

I am really blessed right now to have a lot of work. I am currently also doing a television show (Sindoor Ki Keemat on Dangal TV) which I am shooting on a daily basis. Plus, Anamika is completed and I have just signed my second project with Loneranger Productions and hopefully, you should hear about it soon and hopefully, you should see a lot more.