Exclusive: Mouni Roy On London Confidential Shoot Amid Pandemic: Fear Aside Was Excited To Be On Set

Mouni Roy is gearing up for the release of the ZEE5 Original film, London Confidential. The actress in the suspense thriller will be seen playing a RAW agent who is trying to find the mole in the ranks. Mouni in a conversation with Filmibeat talked about her character Uma, and the experience of working on set in a post-pandemic world.

Mouni revealed that the film's shooting took place in London as soon as the lockdown was lifted. "We had to follow all the government rules and regulations. We were one of the first production teams from India at the time after the pandemic. For the first two-three days, all of us were pretty nervous. We soon realised if we follow the rules we won't fall sick and none of us did. But I have done so many swap tests during the shooting, there was one test every week for the actors."

She also revealed the shooting lasted for a month and the team took special precautions. "We even rehearsed in a separate space to follow social distancing. Other departments only worked one at a time, and I guess it is a new world so we have to get used to the new regulations. It's funny but at first few days we didn't even recognise anyone because everyone was wearing masks and we could only tell who's who by their voices. Even then, all the nervousness and fear aside, I was really excited to go back to work and be on set," added the Gold actress.

Mouni On Her Character Uma The film's trailer released last week, which gave a glimpse of Roy's character Uma. The secret agent in the trailer can be seen walking across a supermarket with a pregnant belly. Confirming the same, Mouni said, it made the character interesting. "Yes, she is, and that shows the urgency of the matter. It indicates how the times are crucial, she is five-six months pregnant but can't go back home to her family. Uma does have a few nuances which are nothing like Mouni. They (agents) work so purposefully towards the country and future, always alone but never lonely. It was interesting to see her passion for the country and the work Uma does. She is so ordinary but extraordinary." Mouni Will Be Seen Playing A RAW Agent "Plus having used the fake belly I was able to understand the restrictions that she would face as an agent the things she can and cannot do. It was an interesting character and there were some challenges. We didn't have the time to prep for it much and there were no workshops because of the lockdown. There was a lot of back and forth with the director through zoom calls," Mouni added. London Confidential Will Release On September 18 Talking about the film, Mouni added that fans would love to see the whodunnit film. The espionage thriller follows Uma and Arjun while unexplained killings are happening around them. Mouni revealed the film's backdrop explores the rumours of a virus that could lead to another pandemic. Directed by Kanwal Sethi, London Confidential is set to premiere on September 18 on ZEE5. The film also stars Purab Kohli, Kulraj Randhawa, and Sagar Arya in pivotal roles.

