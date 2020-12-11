Exclusive! Mukesh Chhabra On Delhi Crime, Scam 1992, 83 & His Passion To Support Talented Actors

Mukesh Chhabra On A Listers Working In OTT

"They don't think that OTT is small anymore. Quality of shows are even better than the films, everyone in the industry is looking forward to working in OTT, they don't ask me if the character is big or small. From Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Saif Ali Khan now Shahid (Kapoor) is also looking forward to working in web," added Mukesh.

Recently, OTT platforms came under government regulations, and fans are worried that it will affect the content's quality, however, Chhabra thinks otherwise. He said, "We have very talented filmmakers, writers and directors, who are making amazing content. Look at Scam 1992, they made it so beautifully. It's not about the sex or the language. I think we have enough creative people who will manage to make great shows."

Mukesh Chhabra On Meeting With Fardeen Khan's For His Comeback

A few days ago, Fardeen Khan's picture outside Mukesh Chhabra's office went viral. When asked if he could share details of their interaction, he revealed, "I was also surprised when the picture when viral, he had just come to visit me once. Everyone is trying to score new work and try and see what they can do in OTT or films. He is back, he just fully transformed and lost some 18 kgs. When he said he just wanted to meet, we had a good chat. I told him, I'll let him know the moment I find something interesting and definitely cast him."

"My job involving meeting people and talking to them, and just surprising the people with the casting. I will only cast someone is I find its the perfect match. I don't just cast people based on actors, I have to surprise people. But we didn't know that his picture would go viral. I was getting a lot of calls and he was getting many calls and messages. I am happy for him, everyone has a right to make a comeback," he added.

Mukesh Chhabra Has A Packed Schedule For 2021

Mukesh is getting ready for a year full of big projects like 83, Brahmastra, Atrangi Re, Delhi Crime 2, She 2, Family Man 2 and more. In 2021, he will also be working with filmmakers like Imtiaz Ali, Mohit Suri and others. Talking about the hectic year up ahead he said, "I am most excited for the release of 83, I think people will be fully blown away with the casting and how good the film is.

I don't care about how hectic it gets, that's my job and I love it. I don't get tired and I love creating more and being more active with work. I want to make sure that every film becomes is better than the other. I feel that this is my best phase. I don't think about winning awards but ya I love to work every day and bring in more good talent for the industry."