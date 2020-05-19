Exclusive! Neeraj Kabi Opens Up About Paatal Lok Season 2 And Working With Producer Anushka Sharma
Neeraj Kabi is currently basking in the success of his recent OTT release, Paatal Lok with Amazon Prime Video. The actor, during an interview with Filmibeat, opened up about his co-stars, working with creator Sudip Sharma and producer Anushka Sharma.
Neeraj Kabi, who has also worked with Netflix and Zee5, revealed that he had been waiting for a chance to work with Amazon Prime Video. "I did the show because it was by Amazon Prime, it was the first thing that struck me." Talking about what drove him to choose Paatal Lok, Neeraj added, "When we read the script, it was very intriguing, just the entire plot, it was not about the murder or the violence. I felt it was more about the back story and humane side of the criminals. That was very interesting and unique because mostly in crime series we don't get to see this side of people."
"Through the story, you get to understand the three-classes our society lives in, the upper, middle and lower class. They all co-exist with each other and the beauty of this story is that you can never pinpoint who did the crime," he added.
Neeraj On Cast And Crew
Neeraj believes the success of Paatal Lok goes to the entire cast and crew. He said, "Sudip Sharma was heading the writing team and other departments, and an actor (Anushka Sharma) has produced the show. When an actor or an artist produces, there is a bit more sensibility and art to the craft. Then there is an amazing cast like Jaideep and Abhishek, I had seen their earlier work and they were great to work with."
Neeraj On Jaideep Alhawat
Neeraj who has played a cop in Netflix's Sacred Games and Line of Descent, said he would have loved to play Jaideep Alhawat's character, Hatiram Chaudhary. "Since I have done a few different roles it gives you the confidence of picking a character like this, but having said that, Jaideep has played the character brilliantly and wonderfully.
"I don't think I should even think about taking that role, because Jaideep has done such justice to it, that he had brought to another level of experience. If actors work like this, I take so much pride because we are one community and we are not competing. It is a very beautiful thing to happen that people are getting to see performances and calibre of this level," said Neeraj.
Neeraj On Fans Comparing Scared Games And Paatal Lok
Since the release of Paatal Lok, many fans have compared the show with Sacred Games and have also called it as Amazon's response to Netflix's crime show.
Talking about it Neeraj said that he accepts the comment as fans' reaction, but cannot compare the two shows."I would never compare two shows because then it becomes unfair to all the hard work that is put into both the shows. People might say that in the spur of the moment, and it could be the reaction of people but the shows cannot be compared. Both of them are great mountains of work, Scared Games and Paatal Lok, so they also have the power to stand on their own, they don't need to compare or compete as they have a different identity," he added.
Neeraj On Paatal Lok Season 2
Lastly, the actor also revealed that he would love to see the story continue. When asked if the makers are planning for a season 2, Neeraj said, "You will have to ask Anushka about that, I don't know if there will be the next season, but if you ask me I would say there should be and I would love to be a part of it again."
Paatal Lok, produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz and created by Sudip Sharma, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The nine-part series directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy, stars Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Swastika Mukherjee.
