Exclusive! Neeraj Kabi Opens Up About Paatal Lok Season 2 And Working With Producer Anushka Sharma

Neeraj On Cast And Crew

Neeraj believes the success of Paatal Lok goes to the entire cast and crew. He said, "Sudip Sharma was heading the writing team and other departments, and an actor (Anushka Sharma) has produced the show. When an actor or an artist produces, there is a bit more sensibility and art to the craft. Then there is an amazing cast like Jaideep and Abhishek, I had seen their earlier work and they were great to work with."

Neeraj On Jaideep Alhawat

Neeraj who has played a cop in Netflix's Sacred Games and Line of Descent, said he would have loved to play Jaideep Alhawat's character, Hatiram Chaudhary. "Since I have done a few different roles it gives you the confidence of picking a character like this, but having said that, Jaideep has played the character brilliantly and wonderfully.

"I don't think I should even think about taking that role, because Jaideep has done such justice to it, that he had brought to another level of experience. If actors work like this, I take so much pride because we are one community and we are not competing. It is a very beautiful thing to happen that people are getting to see performances and calibre of this level," said Neeraj.

Neeraj On Fans Comparing Scared Games And Paatal Lok

Since the release of Paatal Lok, many fans have compared the show with Sacred Games and have also called it as Amazon's response to Netflix's crime show.

Talking about it Neeraj said that he accepts the comment as fans' reaction, but cannot compare the two shows."I would never compare two shows because then it becomes unfair to all the hard work that is put into both the shows. People might say that in the spur of the moment, and it could be the reaction of people but the shows cannot be compared. Both of them are great mountains of work, Scared Games and Paatal Lok, so they also have the power to stand on their own, they don't need to compare or compete as they have a different identity," he added.

Neeraj On Paatal Lok Season 2

Lastly, the actor also revealed that he would love to see the story continue. When asked if the makers are planning for a season 2, Neeraj said, "You will have to ask Anushka about that, I don't know if there will be the next season, but if you ask me I would say there should be and I would love to be a part of it again."

Paatal Lok, produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz and created by Sudip Sharma, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The nine-part series directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy, stars Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Swastika Mukherjee.