EXCLUSIVE! Pavitra Rishta 2 Fame Abhidnya Bhave: I Manifested Pavitra Rishta Into My Life

‘It Was An Absolutely Magical Moment For Me’

When asked about her onboarding process for Pavitra Rishta 2, Abhidnya Bhave said, "I got this one call from Balaji one day, telling me that that they're holding auditions for Pavitra Rishta 2.0. So, I went to audition for it, and then, I didn't really think about it. I just gave it my best shot. But after about ten days, I received a call and they told me that I was selected. It was an absolutely magical moment for me."

‘Pavitra Rishta For Me Was All About Sushant, Ankita And Usha Tai’

Abhindnya Bhave also said that she has been a huge fan of Pavitra Rishta and showered praises for the actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande, Usha Nadkarni and others for their amazing performances in the TV version of the show. Abhidnya said, "Pavitra Rishta has been super close to my heart. I have watched it even when I wasn't a part of this industry; I've been following it since then. I truly believe that I ‘manifested' Pavitra Rishta into my life. I've been a huge fan of Hindi television, and I was always fascinated with all the characters I've come across and wonder how they do what they do so beautifully, and they'd manage to look so flawless even after shooting for hours at a stretch. Pavitra Rishta for me was all about Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande and Usha Tai (Usha Nadkarni); they played the characters so beautifully that no one can match up to that level of skill."

‘Pavitra Rishta 2 Is An Absolutely Amazing Tribute To The Work Of Sushant Singh Rajput’

Abhindya Bhave also feels that Pavitra Rishta 2 is a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput's legacy. She is also very much excited to debut in Hindi TV through this iconic show. The Khulata Kali Khulena fame Abhidnya said, "I'm super excited for Pavitra Rishta 2.0, and the only person missing is Sushant. But I feel this is an absolutely amazing tribute to the work that he has contributed to the television industry, and to Indian cinema. The intent that went into making this is very genuine, and the people on the set too are absolutely genuine- you can sense that they have understood that they have a responsibility to do justice to the original Pavitra Rishta. Everybody from the spot dada to the artist- everyone is striving to live up to it. I think this is what would help Pavitra Rishta 2.0 reach new heights. I'm extremely excited, delighted to be part of this. It's amazing how I'm stepping into Hindi television through an iconic show like this. I'm absolutely thrilled."

About Abhidnya Bhave

Abhidnya Bhave has predominantly worked in Marathi TV shows. She worked in popular shows like Lagori, Devyani, Khulata Kali Khulena, Katti Batti, Tula Pahate Re, Chala Hawa Yeu Dya - Shelibrity Pattern, Rang Majha Vegla and so on. She has also acted in the Marathi film, Langar. Abhidnya recently tied the knot with her beau Mehul Pai.