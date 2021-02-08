Exclusive: Ritwik Bhowmik On Finding Success With Bandish Bandits And His New Song With Karishma Tanna

Ritwik Bhowmik has been riding high with the success of his Amazon Prime series, Bandish Bandits. The actor's performance and chemistry with co-star Shreya Chaudhury were much appreciated on the show. Ritwik was also seen in the romantic music video, Qatra alongside Karishma Tanna recently. In an exclusive chat with us, the actor revealed about getting roped in for Bandish Bandits and about his new song.

Ritwik Bhowmik said how his being selected for Bandish Bandits happened out of destiny. The actor also revealed how he underwent training in Indian classical music for the show. On this, he stated, "I did not choose Bandish Bandits, the show chose me. The show and its makers gave me a nod and accepted me into their team. It happened in a regular way. A casting agency called me and they told me that Amazon Prime is making a musical show with Shankar Ehsaan Loy and Anand Tiwari is directing it. I got really excited about it and I went and auditioned for it. After multiple rounds of auditions and tests, I got selected to for it. It just happened out of destiny." The actor further added how he was introduced to the vast world of Indian classical music through the show. Talking about the same, he said, "Yes I did. I spent a couple of months learning classical music. I was introduced to this vast world of Indian classical music. I always loved music but never did so much of research in Indian classical music. The training continued even when we were shooting."

Ritwik Bhowmik had shared the screen space with veteran actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Rajesh Tailang and Atul Kulkarni in Bandish Bandits. When quipped if it was intimidating for him to work with such stalwarts, the actor said, "The idea can be nerve-wracking. But they were all so warm people that they didn't make me feel that I was sitting in front of someone large. They just make you feel like you and I are part of a team and that is a sign of a very good human being who in turn is a very good actor. This is what I have learned from them and there was no feeling of intimidation. You may first feel that oh, this is Naseeruddin Shah but once he talks to you and starts performing with you, he's just another co-actor who wants to create something magical with you. That chemistry is beautiful." Furthermore talking about his effortless chemistry with co-star Shreya Chaudhury, he said, "From the time we met and the entire relationship we had while working as friends and co-actors, we spent the entire journey hand in hand. We were like these two outcasts who felt like what are we doing here? So it was fantastic and we shared a great bond."

Ritwik Bhowmik also stated that he has picked up many traits from his character Radhe on the show. The actor also revealed about his journey as an actor. On this, he said, "I would like to say that I'm exactly like him, the perfect son, lover, grandson. But I wouldn't be able to judge myself that way. After playing Radhe there are a lot of things that I have picked up from him. There are a lot of traits which I've picked up from the character and hopefully, that will stay with me." Ritwik called his entire journey to acting to be full of joy and experience. The actor revealed, "I would call it full of experience and joy. I was actually born in Mumbai and did my schooling in Banglore. After my schooling, I came back to Mumbai and followed my dream which was acting. I was also doing theatre when I was in Bangalore. I'm happy that everything fell into place and that I can live my dream every day."

Ritwik was recently also seen in the romantic track, Qatra opposite Karishma Tanna. Stebin Ben has crooned the track, and the actor also got candid about the success of the song along with his collaboration with Karishma Tanna. Ritwik revealed, "It was fantastic because I got to know Karishma Tanna and she's a wonderful person to work with. This is the second time I worked with director Mudassar Khan who before this worked with me on an Ad. He is simply fantastic and very good at what he does. His entire team was fun to work with. I'm glad that labels like Just Music and Sony Music have come to produce this song and the video because the song, the melody, they are so beautiful. I'm extremely lucky to be a part of it and I'm glad that people are liking it." Talking about his chemistry with Karishma, he said, "I'm so glad people are liking it. Working with Karishma was a dream come true. She's such a sweet person to be with, and she's very funny. She made me extremely comfortable and the kind of friendship we shared off-screen transcended on the song."

Ritwik Bhowmik was seen essaying the character of Radhe, an Indian classical singer who worships his skill for music in the show, Bandish Bandits. The show also was directed by Anand Tiwari. The show was appreciated for its music which was composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy.