Exclusive! Rohan Mehra Praises Crashh's Co-Director Preeti Gupta; Talks About His Character In The Show

The makers of Crashh recently released the trailer that featured Rohan Mehra, Aditi Sharma, Anushka Sen, Kunj Anand and Zain Iman. The ALTBalaji web series, which is directed by Kushal Zaveri and co-directed by Preeti Gupta, is about 4 siblings who get separated and their journeys to find each other, which will release on February 14, 2021.

Rohan Mehra, who was seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and ALTBalaji web series Class Of 2020, shared with Filmibeat his experience working for the show with co-director Preeti Gupta. He also said that his character in the show is totally different from what he is in real life.

Rohan, who was all praise for the show's co-director Preeti, said that he is thankful for her as she has been the acting coach for him. Preeti is popular for her shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasturi, Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh and films like Unfreedom and Mere Haule Dost. She has also bagged the Film Festivals To Go (FFTG) Award in New York for her role in the short film Proof.

Rohan Mehra shared with us some interesting anecdotes about Preeti. He said, "She is the sweetest coach I know. She made all of us very comfortable the very first day. It has been more than 10 years for me in this industry, but what she taught us was totally different. It totally changed my perspective towards acting first time in my life. I was prepared for my character even before the show went on floors and I look forward to doing more such workshops with her."

Talking about his character, he said, "My character is totally different from who I am in real life. Rahim is professionally a driver, who is passionate about dance. He has a modest life with larger-than-life dreams."

Also Read: Shilpa Shinde Says Bigg Boss Is Not Her Cup Of Tea & Winning Season 11 Was Matter Of Sheer Luck & Her Destiny

Also Read: Akshaya Shetty On Casting Couch: Those Incidents Have Happened With Me