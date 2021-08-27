    For Quick Alerts
      EXCLUSIVE! Sahil Phull & Megha Chakraborty Cast THESE Kaatelal And Sons Actors In Web Series Dil-e-Couch

      Kaatelal And Sons actors Sahil Phull and Megha Chakraborty are all set to produce and act in a web series, Dil-e-Couch. The duo has already started shooting for the web show and its first promo is expected to release tomorrow (August 28, 2021). Ever since Sahil and Megha announced their web series, fans can't keep calm to know more updates about the show.

      And guess what, we recently received yet another exciting update about the Dil-e-Couch web series. A source close to the development exclusively informed Filmibeat, "Kaatelal And Sons actors Ashok Lokhande, Swati Tarar and Hemaakshi Ujjain have been roped in for Sahil Phull and Megha Chakraborty's Dil-e-Couch under the production house, Mismanaged Company." Isn't it exciting?

      Well, the official announcement about the same will be made soon, and fans can't hold their excitement for it. For the unversed, veteran actor Ashok Lokhande played the role of Jiya Shankar and Megha Chakraborty's father Dharampal Kaatelal Ruhail. Swati Tarar and Hemaakshi Ujjain have played Chanchal Kaatelal Ruhail aka Chatur Chachi and Kusum Kaatelal Ruhail respectively.

      Talking about the show, Dil-e-Couch is a family drama-comedy and the concept of the show has not been touched by anyone anywhere in the world. The actors have not disclosed more details about the show. Coming back to Kaatelal And Sons, the show produced by Contiloe Entertainment also stars Vinay Rohrra, Sachin Chaudhary, Manoj Goyal, Meena Mir, Prerna Thakur, Pankaj Berry, Ankit Mohan and others in key roles. Kaatelal And Sons is going off-air tonight (August 27, 2021).

      Story first published: Friday, August 27, 2021, 14:06 [IST]
      X