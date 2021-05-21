Exclusive! Samvedna Suwalka On Doing Kaun? Who Did It? With Sushant Singh: It’s Like A Masterclass In Acting

Samvedna Suwalka is all set to play the role of a cop in the Sushant Singh-starrer web series Kaun? Who Did It?'s second season, which is releasing on the Flipkart Video app on May 22, 2021. The trailer of the web series' second season has already released on the internet, and it is getting positive response from the masses. Recently, in a candid chat with Filmibeat, Samvedna shared her experience of sharing screen space with Sushant Singh and talked about her character Malini in Kaun? Who Did It? Season 2.

Samvedna Suwalka praised Sushant Singh for helping her a lot during the making of the show. The actress said, "Being on set with Sushant sir is like a masterclass in acting, you get to learn so much each day. He is such a senior actor and this was my first big break in the Hindi webspace. I put too much pressure on myself and took some time to ease into the role. But once the ice broke, mirroring our characters' relationship on screen, Sushant sir took me under his wing- he helped me a lot and was extremely supportive. Now it has come to the point where we both are pulling each other's leg and he likes cracking PJs and I am trying to catch up."

When asked about her character Inspector Malini Bidre, Samvedna said that her role is quite relatable in today's time. She said, "Malini is very optimistic and sincere towards her work. She always has a craving to learn and believes in doing the right thing. She also believes that justice is always served in the end; so, there are a lot of qualities in the character which I relate to."

Portraying a no-nonsense cop was quite a challenge for Samvedna, and she has prepared a lot to get into the skin of the character. While spilling the beans about her journey of playing a police officer in Kaun? Who Did It? Season 2, the actress said, "The showrunner, director Umesh Bisht sir had briefed about the character, and most of the character traits were built from the discussion about the character. Since the character of Sushant is of a retired police officer who has become cynical over time, I wanted to do something which is in contrast to his character. I also learned how to use a gun and aim on the final day of the shoot. These were some of the preparations I did for the project."

While concluding her chat with us, Samvedna Suwalka said that she is hoping for a great response from the masses. The actress is damn excited to present her web series to the audience and looking forward to knowing people's reactions.