Exclusive: Shikha Talsania On Being A Role Model For Body Positivity, Says 'It Is Just A Way Of Life'

Actress Shikha Talsania who is known for her performances in films like Veere Di Wedding, Coolie No 1 and Wake Up Sid, will soon be seen in the SonyLIV web series Potluck. The actress is currently on a promotional spree for the same. Right from her role in Veere Di Wedding to her earlier media interactions, Shikha has always been a strong advocate of body positivity. It can be safely said that Shikha has time and again proved that plus-sized actresses can look sassy and powerful on the big screen. In an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, the actress spoke on the same issue.

Shikha Talsania said, "See I'm an actor who just wants to act. I don't wake up in the morning saying that I want to break a stereotype. I just want to perform but in that, if I can bring inclusivity, diversity and entertainment so nothing like it. So, see more of my work so that I can get more work that will make me happier. At the end of the day, it is not breaking the stereotype, it is just the way of life."

Apart from her upcoming web series, Shikha Talsania had made her Marathi web series debut with Shanti Kranti. The Coolie No 1 actress had essayed the role of a manager of a wellness centre. Her performance and the series has received a positive response and the actress also spoke to us about the same.

Shikha went on to say, "I'm feeling very grateful, blessed and overwhelmed with the response that has come my way. Especially for me who is a person who cannot speak Marathi fluently, it has been fantastic. It is a very sweet story so I really hope more and more people watch Shanti Kranti. And if they enjoy that, they go on to watch Potluck (laughs)."

Talking about the SonyLIV show Potluck, it will be streaming from September 10 on SonyLIV. It has been helmed by Rajshree Ojha. It also stars Cyrus Sahukar, Harman Singha, Ira Dubey, Jatin Sial, Kitu Gidwani, Saloni Khanna and Siddhant Karnick in the lead roles. The plot revolves around the reunion of the Shashtri family who decides to have a potluck.