Exclusive: Shikha Talsania Gets Candid On Her Upcoming Slice-Of-Life Family Series Potluck

After entertaining her fans in films like Veere Di Wedding, Coolie No 1 and Wake Up Sid, actress Shikha Talsania will be seen in the SonyLIV series Potluck. The show is touted to be a slice-of-life entertaining family show and the trailer of the same was also much loved by the fans. In an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, the actress got candid about the show.

Talking about Potluck, Shikha Talsania said, "It's a show about a quirky family with lots of humour, argument, leg-pulling, fun and a little bit of romance. It is something that you can watch with your family and as the title suggests, it is about our Potluck. So do a Potluck at your home and also watch Potluck at the same time."

Talking about the characters from the show, the actress said, "It is a very relatable show so the characters are also very relatable. When you watch the show, you will feel like 'Oh that is like my mom and dad, my sister.' That is exactly what you will see on the show. It is on a quirky family dynamics and even the parents will feel like yes, their kids are like this only."

Shikha Talsania furthermore mentioned that it was extremely easy for her to get into the skin of her character for Potluck. The actress says, "It was very easy as the story was so beautiful. It is easy, it is sweet and it is quirky. For me to relate with Prerna was very easy. She is a writer who due to some circumstances in her life, had to move back home with her parents. So she is struggling to make her parents remember that she has become an adult and is no more their five-year-old daughter. That is very easy to relate to and the language of the show is very like everyday life."

She further revealed to have had a blast while shooting with the rest of the cast members. The Shanti Kranti actress said, "We are emoting so much and so many emotions like fighting, love, love that actually took place in the real-life too (laughs). We shot Potluck during the pandemic amidst a bio-bubble so we really became a family. And it was fantastic to work with every single person on the show. We made new friends and we became like a family. I'm now waiting that this first season to be positively received by the people so that we can show more shades of our family.

The series Potluck will be streaming from September 10 on SonyLIV. It has been directed by Rajshree Ojha. It also stars Cyrus Sahukar, Harman Singha, Ira Dubey, Jatin Sial, Kitu Gidwani, Saloni Khanna and Siddhant Karnick in pivotal roles.