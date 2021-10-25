EXCLUSIVE! Suraj Aur Saanjh Actress Anjali Anand: I Have No Qualities Of Saanjh In Me

Suraj Aur Saanjh web series was recently released on YouTube and Facebook, and it is getting positive responses from the viewers. Starring Anil Charanjeett and Anjali Anand in the lead roles, the rom-com series focuses on two strangers who stay in one house during the lockdown.

Now, since the show is getting popular amongst the masses, Filmibeat recently got in touch with the Suraj Aur Saanjh actress Anjali Anand and asked her some interesting questions related to the show. In conversation with us, Anjali said that her experience working in Suraj Aur Saanjh was very different. She said, "It was the first project that we did. It was my second project after the pandemic. Everybody was trying to figure out how to work in this new environment. There were some hits and misses, but we managed to make it work, and we are glad to present you such a wonderful show."

When asked about the similarities in terms of qualities in Saanjh, Anjali Anand said, "I have zero qualities of Saanjh in me. We are so different in every way and in everything. I wouldn't say that anything that matches. And that's why the character of Saanjh intrigued me. When Vedd sent me the script, I found out that Saanjh is so troubled and she could find her place in the world. During the lockdown, we were so depressed. The lockdown has changed everybody. For a person like Saanjh to be going through such turmoil, and to be getting out of it during the lockdown. A lot of things that made her the way she is, has intrigued me a lot. But I have no qualities of Saanjh in me."

While talking about doing the productive things during the lockdown, Anjali said, "In the lockdown, it was just me and my dog chilling at home and watching many shows, films and so on. I was painting, redecorating and cooking. I had a great time that I got to spend with my dog actually. I think everybody was fighting to be productive during the pandemic. If you are breathing, and coming out of the problem like a strong individual is enough productive."

"Suraj Aur Saanjh is going to entertain people. I have tried very hard to reach you. It is just a very relatable show. There is nok-jhok, takraar and a lot of things. Suraj Aur Saanjh is filled with a lot of emotions," she concluded.

Directed by Vedd Rawtaani, written by Krishna Agarwal, produced by Priya Rawtani (Priya Rawtani Productions) and Sanjana Parmar (House of Joy Productions), the show also stars Avinash Sachdev and Garima Yagnik in key roles.