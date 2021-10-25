EXCLUSIVE! Suraj Aur Saanjh Star Anil Charanjeett: I Was Looking Like A Baba During The Lockdown

Suraj Aur Saanjh web series was released on YouTube on October 22, 2021. Starring Anil Charanjeett and Anjali Anand in the lead roles, the show focuses on the story of two strangers who happen to stay in one house during the lockdown period. The rom-com web series is receiving positive responses from the masses.

Amidst all, Suraj Aur Saanjh's lead actor Anil Charanjeett recently had a candid chat with Filmibeat, in which he spoke about his character, experience and some fun facts. When asked about his experience shooting for Suraj Aur Saanjh, Anil said, "It was interesting as the script of Suraj Aur Saanjh has a lot of emotions and humour. It was also challenging as we shot the whole web series in just 12 days. We used to come up with new ideas during the making of the show. In fact, Anjali Anand who is playing Saanjh in the show is actually Suraj in real life. She is a Bollywood buff. She used to come up with several ideas. Hats off to the entire team of Suraj Aur Saanjh."

Anil Charanjeett's character Suraj is shown very fun-loving in the web series. When asked about the qualities of Suraj, he has in him, the actor said, "The main quality which Suraj has is his fun-loving attitude which can please the sad or depressed person. And I also have the same quality in me. If anyone from my close circle is sad, I attract those people and motivate them. I am always there to help people."

Many people explore the creative yet productive sides of their personalities during the lockdown. When asked about doing any weird thing during the lockdown, Anil Charanjeett said, "We all did the same thing. We watched a lot of binge-watching, eating and sleeping. Yes, but one thing I did during the lockdown was I grew my hair and beard. I thought this is the best time to grow. It's not weird but initially, I thought I was looking like a baba during the lockdown."

EXCLUSIVE! Suraj Aur Saanjh Actress Anjali Anand: I Have No Qualities Of Saanjh In Me

When asked if the lockdown has changed him as a person, Anil said, "I think one thing which I realised is that one should not take freedom for granted. I generated my interest in travelling and now, I want to travel and explore various places."

EXCLUSIVE! Kushagre Dua AKA Sunny Of Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: The Show Is Not Going Off-Air As Of Now

Talking about Suraj Aur Saanjh, the web series also stars Avinash Sachdev and Garima Yagnik in pivotal roles. The film is released on Pocket Films YouTube Channel and Facebook Watch. Suraj Aur Saanjh is Directed by Vedd Rawtaani, written by Krishna Agarwal, produced by Priya Rawtani (Priya Rawtani Productions) and Sanjana Parmar (House of Joy Productions).