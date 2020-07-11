Exclusive! Surya Sharma Opens Up About SonyLIV's Undekhi, Rinku And Being An Outsider

Surya Sharma best known for his role in the Hotstar special Hostages, has returned once again with SonyLIV's news crime thriller Undekhi. Released on Sony's new streaming platform on July 10, Undekhi will see Surya Sharma playing the role of Rinku aka Rajender Singh Atwal. The actor has already left many fans impressed with his performance.

Talking to Filmibeat, Surya opened up about the show and revealed that he found the story interesting right away. He added, "After reading I liked Rinku's character even more. I spoke to the director and talking about Rinku, I never thought he was a negative person. If you see his character before the incident he is just happy to celebrate his brother's wedding. And later whatever he is doing, he is doing it for his father. I found him very interesting and it was something I wanted to do for quite some time so I was happy to do it. "

Surya also revealed that he related to Rinku because he too is very close to his father. Surya also said that Rinku reminded him of "Amitabh Bachchan's angry young man avatar" and it was one of the reasons why he loved playing the character.

Surya On Undekhi's Complex Characters Sharma also revealed that Undekhi is full of complex characters and he believes such roles will now lead the story in films and shows, opposed to the traditional hero-heroine concept. "The audience is now smart, people love to watch complex characters because that is the reality of society. Back in the day people only liked heroes but that's not the case today. The audience relates more to the different and complex characters. I feel lucky to have had the chance to be part of the show and play such a character. " Surya On Being An Outsider In The Entertainment Industry As one of the most promising stars in the digital space, we asked Surya about his take on the ongoing Insider-Outsider debate. He revealed he tries not to let it bother him and keep doing his best. "In my point of view, the difference between insider and outsider will always exist and not just in the entertainment industry. Even if you move from one city to other it takes a while to adapt to the new lifestyle, you are going to face different challenges. I don't mind if people call me an outsider because it is true, I come from a business family Himachal we have always been taught to uplift others around us. I hope that in the future people will consider me as an insider." Undekhi Now Streaming On SonyLIV Apart from Surya Sharma, Undekhi also stars Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankur Rathee, Anchal Singh and others. Directed by Ashish R Shukla, the show is a 10-part series with possibly a season two in works.

